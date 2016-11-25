SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Cindy Morita (third from left), Family Advocacy Program manager, Army Community Service, describes the importance of taking an active role in community safety during a presentation of command coins for the Take A Stand program.

Awardees were honored during the Community Health Promotion Council meeting, Wednesday.

Awardees included the following:

•Sgt. Jacquilinne Rambo (second from left), for suicide intervention, from 25th Transportation Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division;

•Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travon Crouchet, for coordinating Domestic Violence Awareness Month outreach, from 25th DIVARTY, 25th ID; and

•Volunteer drivers from the Drunk Driving Prevention Program who are Spc. Matthew Von Stetten, C Co., 65th Bde. Engineering Bn.; Spc. Isaiah Gray, 58th Military Police Co., 8th MP Bde; and Spc. Eligio Cruz-Moya, 58th MP Co., 8th MP Bde.

Category: Community, Take a Stand!