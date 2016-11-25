Top-performers finish Young Alaka‘i Phase 2
Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. John C. Garver
8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs
FORT SHAFTER — Twenty-seven top performing company-grade officers, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers, at the joint level, from all services across the Pacific region, and one Department of the Army civilian, have attended and completed the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Phase II of the Young Alaka‘i Leader Development Program.
Phase II’s theme, “National Level Immersion and Exposure,” took place Nov. 8-13 in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding national capital region.
Young Alaka‘i’s second phase was a busy six days emphasizing national level agencies and strategic polices that are applied to the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The second phase provided an introduc- tion to the whole-of-government concept while increasing interagency, intergovernmental and interdepartmental competency.
“The most valuable takeaway was being able to see how policy and decisions are made at the highest levels within our government,” said Capt. Jonathan Ji, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade. “Being here in Washington, D.C., during Veterans Day and election week was just an amazing experience.”
The cohort visited and received training at the Pentagon, the United Nations Information Center, the East-West Center, the National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency, the Department of State, the Rayburn Building, the National Capitol Building, the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University.
“Hands down, the most influential exposure of my career,” said Capt. John Servidio, 84th Engineer Bn., 130th Eng. Bde. “This training removed a lot of ambiguity from my career path and instilled a large amount of reinforced pride and drive to be a part of strategic-level leadership.”
Navy Lt. Rebecca Haws, U.S. Forces Korea, enjoyed learning how the United States contributes to the United Nations mission and how the system works for such drastically different partner nations. “Familiarization with organizations, agencies and academic institutions will help me as a junior officer to understand the Indo-Asia Pacific, as well as make future personal career decisions,” Haws said.
The students were treated to a long list of professional subject matter experts, including Dr. Sorin Lungu, a professor of the Department of National Security and Industrial Base from the National Defense University, who spoke about national defense in the Pacific Region, and David Maxwell and Dr. Tom McNaughe, professor and director, respectively, from the Center for Security Studies and the Security Studies Program in the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, who educated the group on the northeast and southeast Asian theaters from both geo-political and historical perspectives.
“I plan on talking to my Soldiers and peers about the complexities within the Pacific area of operations and why it is so important,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Glen Butler, a targeting officer with 25th Infantry Division. “I believe that by providing the “so what” of where our Soldiers are serving, it gives them additional motivation and an increased sense of value for their service here.”
The plan for Phase III is for students to travel to three countries within the Pacific region, in the spring, to participate in broadening seminars, meet with government, military, business and academia officials, and to use their training from Phases I and II to better understand regional issues.
• Points of Contact and More
For more information on upcoming iterations of the Young Alaka‘i program, contact the Young Alaka‘i program manager, Capt. Monica Rivera, on global.
Applicants must have their chain of command’s endorsement to attend. Coverage of the program can also be found on the 8th TSC website at https://www.army.mil/8thtsc or www.facebook.com/8thTSC, and on Twitter at https://twitter. com/8thTSC.
