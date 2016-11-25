Top-performers finish Young Alaka‘i Phase 2

FORT SHAFTER — Twenty-seven top performing company-grade officers, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers, at the joint level, from all services across the Pacific region, and one Department of the Army civilian, have attended and completed the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Phase II of the Young Alaka‘i Leader Development Program.

Phase II’s theme, “National Level Immersion and Exposure,” took place Nov. 8-13 in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding national capital region.

Young Alaka‘i’s second phase was a busy six days emphasizing national level agencies and strategic polices that are applied to the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The second phase provided an introduc- tion to the whole-of-government concept while increasing interagency, intergovernmental and interdepartmental competency.

“The most valuable takeaway was being able to see how policy and decisions are made at the highest levels within our government,” said Capt. Jonathan Ji, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade. “Being here in Washington, D.C., during Veterans Day and election week was just an amazing experience.”

The cohort visited and received training at the Pentagon, the United Nations Information Center, the East-West Center, the National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency, the Department of State, the Rayburn Building, the National Capitol Building, the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University.