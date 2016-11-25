Wheeler Cultural Exchange

Photo by Sgt. Daniel K. Johnson, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs
Ms. NEEDNAME Nashimoto, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marde Stephens and Lt. Col. Andrew Graham, from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, present a certificate of appreciation to an exchange student from Kawachi Junior High School on Nov. 17th.
Japanese students from Kawachi Junior High School visit Wheeler Middle School as part of an ongoing partnership and cultural exchange between the two schools.
