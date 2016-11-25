Wheeler Cultural Exchange

| November 25, 2016 | 0 Comments
Photo by Sgt. Daniel K. Johnson, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Ms. NEEDNAME Nashimoto, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marde Stephens and Lt. Col. Andrew Graham, from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, present a certificate of appreciation to an exchange student from Kawachi Junior High School on Nov. 17th.

Photo by Sgt. Daniel K. Johnson, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs
Ms. NEEDNAME Nashimoto, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marde Stephens and Lt. Col. Andrew Graham, from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, present a certificate of appreciation to an exchange student from Kawachi Junior High School on Nov. 17th.

Photo by Sgt. Daniel K. Johnson, U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs Japanese students from Kawachi Junior High School visit Wheeler Middle School as part of an ongoing partnership and cultural exchange between the two schools.

Japanese students from Kawachi Junior High School visit Wheeler Middle School as part of an ongoing partnership and cultural exchange between the two schools.

Tags: , , ,

Category: Stand-Alone Photo

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos