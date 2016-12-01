News Briefs: Dec. 2, 2016

2 / Friday

2015 Cyber Breach — The Office of Personnel Management has announced a change to the credit monitoring and identity protection service provider that will affect a subset of individuals impacted by the personnel records cyber incident announced in the summer of 2015. Most impacted individuals will not experience any change to their current coverage, and do not need to take any action, but a subset of individuals will need to re-enroll to continue coverage (effective Dec. 1, 2016).

It’s complicated, but the best way for employees to know if they are affected is to go to the OPM cyber security website, where you can verify your status, if desired. The good news is that this change does not affect a large number of people.

Specific information for employees affected by either or both OPM personal data breaches is here: https://www.opm.gov/cybersecurity/personnel-records/.

Pharmacy Network Changing — Walgreens pharmacy locations have joined the TRICARE beneficiaries network. CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, left the network, Dec. 1. The new network has more than 57,000 locations nationwide and ensures TRICARE beneficiaries have timely access to retail pharmacies in their community. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyNetworkChange.

Webinar — Log on to the Military OneSource​ live webinar at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Local consultant Stephanie Muckey will educate you on the many free resources available. Register here: https://beaconhealthoptions.webex.com/beaconhealthoptions/k2/j.php?MTID=ta931a283ae4b9065b993d a061f6d9922.

Live Streaming — The 75th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration will get live streaming on Wednesday, Dec. 7th, at 7:45 a.m. on the following platforms:

The official Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary site: http://pearlharbor75thanniversary.com/live-feed/.

U.S. Department of Defense: www.defense.gov/Video.

U.S. Navy: http://navylive.dodlive.mil.

The official Navy Facebook page via Facebook live: www.facebook.com/USNavy.

HawaiiNewsNow.com at the following URL: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/pearlharbor.

Hawaii News Now’s Facebook page via Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/hawaiinewsnow.

On mobile via the Hawaii News Now News app.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

Warrant Officer — Want to become a warrant officer? Attend one of the briefings on Dec. 13-15, at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., at Bldg. 1507, Fort Shafter Flats. Call Chief Warrant Officer 3 London, 371-9691, or Staff Sgt. McCoy, (253) 888-1933, for more details.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season (through Dec. 15) support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

Open Season — Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Dec 12. Most Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plans offer little to no dental and vision coverage. However, with 10 dental and four vision carriers to choose from, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) offer federal employees and their family members even more choices and flexibility when selecting their dental and vision coverage. Visit https://www.benefeds.com/Portal/loginUser?EventName=EnrPlan.

