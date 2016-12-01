Traffic Report: Dec. 2, 2016

7 / Wednesday

HDOT — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises that all town bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed at McGrew Loop from 4 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Town bound motorists on Kam Highway will be detoured to H-201 Moanalua Freeway via Honomanu Street. Electronic message boards will be set up to inform motorists of the closure.

This closure is planned to support traffic control for the Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration events at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is the only requested road closure within HDOT jurisdiction.

Motorists traveling in the area of Pearl Harbor should expect greater than normal congestion and delays on Dec. 7. HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead, map out alternate routes, if possible, and make use of resources such as GoAkamai.org, Google Maps, Waze or other traffic applications to plan commutes, especially if they plan to attend any of the scheduled events for the 75th Commemoration.

Pledge to Walk — The Directorate of Emergency Services’ Bike Patrol is working to help children get to school safely. The patrol will be assisting children bike or walk to Schofield’s Solomon Elementary School safely from 7:15-8 a.m. There are no busses going to the school, so expect increased traffic.

12 / Monday

Modified Traffic Flow — There will be a one-lane closure on Schofield’s McMahon Road between Dec. 12-19 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. During this time, work will include asphalt paving cutting, and temporary fence removal. Cones and flag personnel will be onsite for this work, and traffic will be stopped for pedestrians to walk around work area.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed from Dec.12 through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

17 / Saturday

Schofield Power Outage — Lyman Road, Burger King, Popeyes, child development centers 1280 and 1283, and work centers will be impacted by a power outage on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to install traffic lights on Flagler.

Note, organizations may not be all inclusive and times are a best guestimate. Field conditions may increase the time to install lights.

Ongoing

Kaiona Avenue — The Directorate of Public Works will close Schofield’s Kaiona Avenue for utility installation. The street will only be accessible from Lyman Road, with no access from Kolekole Avenue. The work will be performed through Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. Saturday and Sunday work will only be conducted if absolutely necessary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schofield Road Closure — A road closure, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Waianae Ave (South Corridor) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street to resurface road and landscape work related to the Quad B barracks renovation.

Waianae (North) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street will be designated for two-way traffic during this closure. Phases should conclude Dec. 9. The existing traffic flow will be restored to the original configuration during nonworking hours.

