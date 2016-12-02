25th Sustainment Brigade hosts the celebration meal

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers and families enjoyed hors d’oeuvres served with smiles as they patiently waited in line to partake in the Thanksgiving Celebration Meal hosted by the culinary specialists of the 25th Sustainment Bistro Dining Facility Nov. 23, here.

Guests of 25th Sustainment Bistro’s Thanksgiving Celebration Meal were treated to decorative cakes, ice sculptures, live music and festive decorations while being served all the traditional fixings of a Thanksgiving meal by Schofield’s leaders dressed in their best.

“Anytime I can serve Soldiers, it’s a happy day for me,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Teresa Duncan, senior enlisted advisor, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command about serving turkey during the Thanksgiving Celebration Meal.

“I’ll do anything to take care of the Soldiers,” Duncan said.

The more than 800 guests consumed a whopping 230 pounds of roast turkey, 210 pounds of beef roast, 110 pounds of Cornish hens, 150 pounds of mashed potatoes and 80 pounds of bread stuffing.

“We wanted to provide Soldiers, leadership and civilians a high quality, home-style meal in a friendly environment, much like they would get back home,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Marcelli, senior culinary supervisor, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. “I wanted them to feel like they were at home amongst ‘ohana’, without having to do the clean-up.”

While the traditional Thanksgiving foods were served, Marcelli said he and his cooks also took the time to make the foods as healthy as possible.

“This year was all about serving more of a variety of fresh veggies and minimally processed foods,” said Marcelli. “We had fresh steamed asparagus, fresh roasted butternut squash, and gravies and sauces made with no preservatives.”

“We used more fresh herbs and less salt to enhance the food,” Marcelli added.

For Pvt. Mazzi Bunn, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and a regular customer of the 25th Sustainment Bistro DFAC, said that the extra effort was definitely noticeable.

“I could literally taste the difference in the food,” said Bunn. “The time and effort they gave to serve a great meal showed.”

Duncan also acknowledged and commended the cooks on their efforts.

“They put in so much time and effort to make this happen. The atmosphere they were able to create had a warm, comforting family feeling to it, where everybody was able to relax and enjoy the meal,” said Duncan.

“They were amazing,” she added.

In addition to helping their guests feel at home with the festive decorations, great food and service, Marcelli said he and his culinary specialists also put in the extra effort for another reason.

Every year the culinary specialists across Army’s food service profession participate in a competition held between the dining facilities for bragging rights to be named the “Best Mess” for the Thanksgiving meal. The culinary specialists of the 25th Sustainment Bistro have earned that right again, winning the competition for the second year in a row.

“I am surrounded by really great and smart culinary specialists that truly care about our craft,” said Marcelli.

Category: News, Observances, Online Exclusives, Veterans, Wounded Warriors