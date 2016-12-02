75th commemoration events listed

The following events are taking place in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Events taking place on military bases require base access. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Dec. 1

– U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific Jazz Combo-Papana Performance, 8:45-10 a.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Lanai.

Friday, Dec. 2:

– 25th Infantry Division Band Performance, 8:45-10 a.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Lanai.

– Movie on Waikiki Beach, “Twelve O’Clock High,” 5:30-10 p.m., Waikiki Outdoor Theater.

Saturday, Dec. 3

– The Swingin’ Blue Stars Performance, 1-3 p.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

– Expedition Arizona, 3-5:30 p.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Theater.

– “For Love of Country–Pass It On” Opening Gala, 6-10 p.m., Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor. Ticketed event. Call 441-1006 or visit PacificAviationMuseum.org.

Sunday, December 4

– Royal Hawaiian Band Performance, 8:45-10 a.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Lanai.

– Ford Island Aerological Tower Dedication, 1-2 p.m., Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor.

– “Remember Pearl Harbor” Documentary Film Premiere, 2-4:30 p.m., Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor. Ticketed event. Call 445-9069.

– Hawaii Remembers-Block Party, 5-9 p.m., Home of the Brave Museum & Brewseum.

– Movie on Waikiki Beach, “Run Silent, Run Deep,” 5:30-10 p.m., Waikiki Outdoor Theater.

Monday, Dec. 5

– Wheeler Remembrance Ceremony, 8 a.m., Hangar 206, Wheeler Army Airfield. DoD ID cardholders and sponsored guests.

– U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performance, 8:45-10 a.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Lanai.

– The Swingin’ Blue Stars Performance, 2-4 p.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

– Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band Concert (5:30 p.m.) and Movie on Waikiki Beach, “From Here to Eternity,” (7:30 p.m.), Waikiki Outdoor Theater.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

– U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band Performance, 8:45-10 a.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Lanai.

– 8th Annual Ewa Field Battlefield Commemoration, 9:30-11 a.m., Ewa Plain Battlefield.

– Freedom Bell Opening Ceremony and Bell Ringing, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

– Beneath Pearl Harbor, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Education Classroom.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

– National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration, 7:45-9:15 a.m., Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Live stream available.

– Attack on Hickam Field Ceremony & Reception, 7:50 a.m., Atterbury Circle, Hickam AFB.

– Annual Wreath Presentation, 8 a.m., Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

– Freedom Bell Ringing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

– 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Mass Band Performance, noon to 1 p.m., Battleship Missouri Memorial.

– USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony, 1-2:30 p.m., USS Oklahoma Memorial, Ford Island.

– 25th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony, 3-3:30 p.m., Fort DeRussy.

– Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and Public Ceremony, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Kalakaua Avenue, Waikiki.

Thursday, Dec. 8

– Freedom Bell Ringing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

– Doris “Dorie” Miller Bust Rededication Ceremony, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Doris Miller Housing.

– 108th Army Band Performance, 2-2:45 p.m., Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor.

– Movie on Waikiki Beach, “Sands of Iwo Jima,” 5:30-10 p.m., Waikiki Outdoor Theater.

– Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Benefit Concert, “Inspiring the Future,” Neal Blaisdell Arena. Ticketed event, eight-ticket limit. Visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. No ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets. All tickets cost $69, plus $6.25 service fee. (Also on Dec. 9 &10; varied times.)

Friday, Dec. 9

– Freedom Bell Ringing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

– Movie on Waikiki Beach, “The Finest Hours,” 5:30-10 p.m., Waikiki Outdoor Theater.

– “Righteous Revenge,” 6-9 p.m., Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor. Ticketed event. Call 447-1794 or email Vangie.Villa@PacificAviationMuseum.org. Tickets are $125 per person.

Saturday, Dec. 10

– Freedom Bell Ringing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Honolulu Marathon (Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future), 5 a.m., Honolulu, 26.2 miles. Ticketed event.

— More Details

Visit https://pearlharbor75thanniversary.com/full-schedule-of-events/ for complete details about events.

