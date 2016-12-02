Dec. 7th, 1941, transformed responses to mass casualties

1st Lt. Jason E. Kilgore

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

Public Affairs

Construction of the North Sector General Hospital at Schofield Barracks began in 1922, with buildings 678, 680 and 681. The three buildings were completed the same year, but weren’t occupied until later.

In 1926, construction on the rest of the facility resumed. In 1928, the 500-bed hospital was complete and operated as the largest medical facility on the island of Oahu.

In 1939, the hospital expanded, and buildings 672 and 673 were added to the facility. In 1942, the North Sector General Hospital, here, expanded the number of beds to 1,000.

Schofield Barracks was the largest post in the Army, home to over 40,000 Soldiers, including those in the Army Air Corps.

In 1941, the island of Oahu was nowhere as populated as it is now. Green lush fields, massive sugar cane fields and untouched land abundantly graced the island.

There were only a few military medical treatment facilities on the island. Tripler was a small wooden hospital on Fort Shafter, and the Navy station at Pearl Harbor had only a small hospital. These hospitals were about to experience something that no medical facility at the time was prepared for.

• The attack

On Dec. 7th, 1941, the Empire of Japan attacked the island of Oahu. Wheeler Army Airfield was among the first post to be attacked.

Japanese bombers destroyed all the P-40s that were staged together on the airfield, a decision made the night prior, due to fear of sabotage and making the planes easier to guard. Schofield Barracks was strafed by Japanese Zero fighters. Immediately, the North Sector General Hospital at Schofield Barracks started receiving causalities.

Dr. Hardaway was the first physician to arrive at the hospital. He recalls an ambulance racing into the hospital filled with patients. When the doors of the ambulance opened, he saw four mutilated Soldiers, and one was already dead.

The number of casualties from the attack was so high that all 60 ambulatory patients in the hospital before the attack were called into duty to assist with the incoming casualties. While the clinical teams were treating patients, the Japanese continued strafing runs on the barracks less than a mile away. The planes turned and strafed the hospital. Fortunately, only one patient was hit, and he was fortunate enough to be hit in his cast resulting in no injuries.

Patients poured into the hospital with varying degrees of injuries, uch as trauma to the head – exposing their brain, ballistic amputations and compound fractures. There were so many casualties that medical staff treated casualties continuously for 48 hours.

At night, during mandatory blackouts, doctors performed lifesaving surgeries under a blanket with nothing but a flashlight to provide the surgical team light.

The hospital’s mortality rate was 20 percent. This high mortality rate was directly related to the poor treatment of shock from losing a high volume of blood. A lesson that medical providers learned in World War I was that a whole blood transfusion, and saline IV, are imperative in treating shock.

The Surgeon General ordered that plasma, not whole blood, was to be used in all transfusions. This was a recipe for disaster. The plasma was administered along with a homemade solution that substituted for normal saline solution. The supplies they used, other than tubing, were sterile. The tubes were filled with pyrogens, causing the patients to become very ill and run temperatures as high as 104 degrees. The plasma used in the transfer was not screened. This overlooked fault resulted in many patients becoming infected with the hepatitis virus.

When the flames went out and the smoke settled, a total of 117 wounded had been treated in the hospital. The death rate was significantly low when compared to the size and ferocity of the attack – with 38 dead.

The heroic actions taken by the hospital staff were recognized with the awarding of eight Legions of Merit.

Today, USAHC-SB serves as the premier health facility for Schofield Barracks. It houses many different departments to maintain the high medical readiness of the 25th Infantry Division.

The proud history of the clinic is carried with every employee, military and civilian, that works within its walls.

Take some time to view the historical documents and pictures that decorate the halls of the headquarters building and reflect on the values, traditions and sacrifices made that December morning exactly where you’re standing.

