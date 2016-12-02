Family, friends can connect through various types of holiday cards

Amy Daugherty

Military OneSource

Holiday cards often are the first gifts of the season.

Whether you buy already-made cards or create your own, cards are a way to reconnect with friends and family with whom you might not keep in touch regularly.

Creating your own cards

Making your own cards may save you money, and also allows you to send your holiday message in a personal way. It’s a way to be creative and to get your entire family involved.

Here are some ideas for fashioning your own cards:

– Craft cards using family photos. (Tip: Use color copies of photographs instead of originals because photocopies are thinner and can be reduced to fit the card.)

– Design a card using clip art, personal photographs or graphics on your home computer.

– Use ribbons, paper, glitter, confetti, fabric, stickers, rubber stamps or stenciling.

– Send e-greetings or create a video message.

Buying cards

If you don’t want to or can’t spend the time making cards, buy cards and then personalize them. You can include family pictures, an additional note of your own or a family letter.

Crafting family newsletters

The key to a good holiday newsletter, says Judith Blahink, author of “Checklist for a Perfect Christmas,” is plenty of personal details. Adding features that are lively, entertaining and a unique reflection of your family will capture readers’ attention.

Blahink advises keeping letters to one or two 8 ½- by 11-inch pages, typed or written, leaving room between paragraphs, in the middle of sentences, and in margins for added designs and decoration. Make careful selections about what you include and stay with a simple, easy-to-read design.

A fun way to involve the whole family in creating the newsletter is to designate one of your children as editor in chief. This person assigns news stories to other family reporters. Family members can report on school or work happenings, vacation plans and special accomplishments.

Let younger children draw pictures to illustrate the stories. When the stories are written and illustrated, children can photocopy them and staple the pages together.

If you have your own personal website or blog, you can post the family newsletter on the site instead of sending the newsletters along with cards.

Surround yourself with holiday cards from loved ones

Holiday cards also can make inventive decorations. Ideas for displaying your cards include these:

– Holiday bulletin board. Showcase your cards on a bulletin board adorned with fabric and ribbon.

– Greetings tree. Collect a bundle of dried tree branches and place them in a bucket. Punch holes in the tops of the cards, string ribbon through the holes, then hang the cards from the branches.

– Card garland. Attach cards to a long strip of ribbon, and then string the garland up from your mantel.

– Ribbon streamers. Hang strips of wide ribbon from the back of a door and attach cards to the ribbon using a needle and thread.

– Matchbox Advent calendar. Select your favorite images from old holiday cards to cover matchboxes for an Advent calendar.

– Collages. Cut out images from old holiday cards and paste them to pieces of colored cardboard or paper, or cover a box of tissues with them.

– Ornaments. Cut out scenes from your favorite holiday cards. Decorate the cutout with glitter or pipe cleaners, and hang on your Christmas tree.

Category: Community