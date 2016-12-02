Footsteps in Faith: Before ‘diving’ into marriage, employing caution reduces failure risks

Chaplain (Maj.) John Grauer

U.S. Army Pacific Command

FORT SHAFTER — As you descend slowly into the warm water, the light begins to fade as you dive deeper, and then you begin to grow accustomed to the watery world you have now entered.

Your surroundings are other-worldly and feature creatures that you can only imagine or read about in books.

It’s a magical underwater world.

Finding personal joy

I enjoy scuba diving. I mean, I REALLY enjoy diving!

Somebody one said it is the closest we will ever get to being like an astronaut. In fact, astronauts spend hours underwater preparing for space by learning about neutral buoyancy that is the ability to hover in the water.

Scuba diving also trains the astronaut to rely on one’s equipment, like oxygen to which our life is so preciously linked to. In some way, the training one goes through in scuba diving is to plan for the worst, so that the diver can expect the “best.”

As much as I enjoy diving, I have never found diving to be a quick endeavor. I mean, I don’t suddenly jump into the water without doing a safety check. Before you begin your dive, you will go through a number of protocols to ensure your equipment is good, your oxygen is turned on and your diving abilities are in line with what your capabilities are. Following the rules of diving will help you mitigate any risks associated with your environment.

The bottom line is, don’t take unnecessary risks, and heed warnings when you are unsure of your skill and the environment you are heading into.

This sounds pretty simple, yes?

Determine risk

As you travel around Hawaii, have you ever seen those posted warning signs? You know, the sign that says “CAUTION” or “WARNING,” strong currents, dangerous rip tides, shore breaks. They serve as a powerful reminder that, whatever you are doing in the water, you may want to choose a different dive site, if your activity skill is lacking.

Now, I want you to know that scuba diving, skydiving, mountaineering are all risky endeavors, but you can moderate the risk by approaching your sport with skill, knowledge and a desire to learn and to heed the warning signs.

Yes, observe.

But will you? Will you heed the warning and minimize the risks, or will you take a chance?

Would you start your dive with no oxygen? Would you jump out of a plane without doing a safety check?

Relationship risk

Would you marry someone without getting to know the person first? Most of us would say “No. No. Of course, I wouldn’t.”

Nobody plans to fail, nobody plans to run out of oxygen and nobody plans to marry someone that is totally incompatible.

Prepare

Learn the skills to minimize risks. Gain knowledge about your subject, learn everything you can about diving, learn everything you can about marriage, about that relationship so that you can expect the best.

Why would anybody take a chance on something this important? God wants the very best for our life. If you want your work to be blessed, then exceed what is expected of you. No matter what you do, whether you’re a truck driver, an attorney, a cook or a teacher, do more than the minimum.

Don’t just “get by.”

Approach life with skill and be the best you can be. Don’t take a chance!

(Editor’s note: Grauer is the chaplain’s personnel manager at USARPAC.)

Category: Footsteps in Faith, Standing Columns