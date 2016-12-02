Holidays provide an opportunity to teach keiki generosity



Military OneSource

News Release

Generosity is a cornerstone of the holiday season, and a perfect opportunity to teach your children about the importance of giving.

Donating your time, energy and talents to a cause outside yourself can set the foundation for a lifetime of giving for your child.

Being charitable is a two-way street – the receiver feels appreciated, but the giver also feels good by doing a kind deed.

Generosity can help your child develop a greater sense of purpose, more awareness of the outside world and healthier relationships with others. And remember, generosity isn’t just about tangible items or presents for purchase.

Starting

Before you get caught in the holiday shopping rush with a shopping list in hand, start at home. The opportunities under your own roof can help teach your children to be charitable with their time and efforts, which is worth more than money can buy.

Here’s how to start

•Season’s greetings. Make handwritten holiday cards and deliver them to a nearby nursing home, hospital or veterans center.

•Homemade gifts. Some of the best gifts often come from the heart without spending a large amount of money. Encourage your child to make a present for someone.

•Family time. Encourage your child to spend quality time with other family members. If you can’t be near your loved ones, a phone call or Skype video call can instantly bring you closer.

•Food drives. Collect canned goods and household items and donate them to your local food bank.

•Care packages. Adopt a military member and prepare a care package to thank them for their service.

•Piggy bank donations. Help your child find a cause of interest, and have him or her set aside money for a donation.

The best part?

Each of these tips can expand beyond the holiday season.

Holiday greetings can become “Thinking of You” cards. An unexpected gift for no reason is a welcome surprise. Food drives, care packages and charitable donations are always welcome throughout the year. And everyone appreciates a phone call from family.

Teach your children the importance of being charitable with simple, easy ways to give, and remind them that generosity isn’t just an important life lesson – it can also be fun.

Category: Community