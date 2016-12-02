MWR Briefs

2 / Friday

Friday with Friends — This support group meeting is a peer-support gathering for surviving family members, offered every 1st Friday of the month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Currently, yoga is being offered. Call 655-4227.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

3 / Saturday

WAAF Pearl Harbor Remembrance Run — This 4K run will be held on WAAF at 7 a.m. Late entry fee of $10. The first 300 runners to register and pay will receive a 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Coin for $10. Call 655-5975.

Hike & Whale Watch — Watch the whales from the shorelines with Outdoor Recreation for $20 starting at 8:30 a.m. Transportation and guides provided. All you need to bring is water, snacks, sunscreen and a good camera or set of binoculars. Call 655-0143.

Money Management — Held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Focuses on the core concepts of personal finances. Learn how budgeting, credit and investing fit into your overall financial plan and take away the “Steps to Financial Success.”

Magic Crafting — Harry Potter inspired class runs 4-5 p.m. at SB Arts & Crafts Center. Learn to create themed crafts from movies and books.

SB Arts & Crafts Family Night — All supplies included for 6:30 p.m. session. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $30/per project. Call 655-4202.

5 / Monday

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Basic Investing & TSP — The best time to start investing is now. Learn the basics of the Thrift Savings Plan and other investment options, including stocks, bonds and mutual funds at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment.

Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

AFTB Level K: “Military Knowledge” — Two-day class held at SB NCO Academy, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Training focuses on knowledge of military and Army programs, Army acronyms, community resources, and personal and family preparedness. Call 655-4227.

6 / Tuesday

Coloring for Adults — Held at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Features coloring sheets and colored pencils, which are provided, as well as tea and cookies. Call 655-8002.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

Volunteer Management Information System 101 — Learn how to use VMIS to get involved in your military community and keep track of your service record. This class is held at SB ACS from 1:30-2 p.m. and will help volunteers learn how to register for a VMIS account, search for volunteer positions and track their volunteer service hours. Call 655-4227.

7 / Wednesday

Yarn Tree — Join FS Library at 3:30 p.m. for this easy and fun craft that can double as holiday décor. Available while supplies last. Call 438-9521.

Organization Point of Contact (OPOC) VMIS Management — Every 1st Wednesday at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. for individuals who have been appointed VMIS OPOCs for their organization. OPOCs will learn about regulations surrounding Army volunteers, as well as how to use VMIS to post volunteer positions, accept volunteer applications, manage organization volunteers and certify volunteer hours. Call 655-4227.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

8 / Thursday

Block Party at the Studio — We’re having a block party at SB Library for children 1½-5 years old from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and for school-aged children from 3-4 p.m. Keiki will have the opportunity to use their imagination to create with Lego and wooden blocks. Limited to 15 children. Preregistration required. Call 655-8002.

Basics of Budgeting — Learn to develop a budget, track expenses and create a system to save and pay your bills on time in this course at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Bring a copy of your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) and a list of bills. Visit https://mypay.dfas.mil.

9 / Friday

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame for the holidays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the SB Arts & Crafts Center.

EFMP Coffee Talk — Great family networking event held at Green World Coffee Farm, 71-107 Kamehameha Hwy., Wahiawa, from 10-11:30 a.m. Reservations required. Call 655-4227.

Steak House Day — FS Hale Ikena, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., features a fresh grilled steak and a potato bar with various toppings from chili to homemade bacon bits for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from 12-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

10 / Saturday

Magic Crafting — Learn to create themed crafts from movies and books at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 4-5 p.m. This month’s theme is Harry Potter. To register, call 655-4202.

Army-Navy Game — Watch the Army Navy game at the Hangar Entertainment Center on WAAF starting from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy game specials on food and beverages. Call 656-1745.

ACTs — The registration deadline is Dec. 10 for ACTs. Call 655-8326.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool P.E. — Classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities, such as basketball, croquette and flag football.

FMWR also provides activities, such as 4-H, Health Rocks and hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465.

SKIES Dance Classes — Participate in dance at SKIES Unlimited AMR and SB studios. The SKIES Dance program offers a variety of dance classes, including rhythm in motion for 2 year olds; beginner/intermediate dance combo for ballet and tap, for 3-5 and 6-9 year olds; hip-hop; and ballroom dancing. Call 655-9818.

SKIES Unlimited Hula Classes — SB and AMR host hula classes for $35/month. Call 655-9818.

