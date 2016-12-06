‘Remember Pearl Harbor’ is at JBPHH’s Kilo Pier

Seating, parking details are provided below

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the U.S. Navy and National Park Service will co-host a joint memorial ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Honored guests will include hundreds of Pearl Harbor survivors and other World War II veterans and their families as well as Dec. 7 witnesses, elected officials and dignitaries.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m. – the exact moment the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor began 75 years ago.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) will render pass-in-review honors to the USS Arizona, and a missing man flyover will be conducted above Pearl Harbor during the ceremony.

The Navy and National Park Service will conduct the ceremony at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, overlooking USS Arizona Memorial and Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Due to the large number of veterans and their families, as well as dignitaries and senior military and civilian leaders who plan to attend, seating for the general public will be extremely limited. Therefore, the public is encouraged to observe the ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument or streaming online.

Adm. Harry B. Harris, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Laura Joss, regional director for the Pacific West Region of the National Park Service; Jacqueline Ashwell, superintendent of World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, National Park Service; and Rear Adm. John Fuller, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific.

“The Navy and National Park Service are deeply honored to welcome back Pearl Harbor Survivors and other World War II veterans who are helping us commemorate the events that took place here 75 years ago,” said Fuller. “We look forward to hosting veterans and other distinguished visitors, international guests, families and friends as we ‘Remember Pearl Harbor.’”

World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument Superintendent Jacqueline Ashwell said, “Nothing is more important to us here at the monument than commemorating the lives of those who served and sacrificed on Dec. 7, 1941. Our professional lives are dedicated to ensuring their names and legacies live on for future generations. We’re honored to be a part of this journey with them and continue to be inspired by their exemplary service so many years ago.”

The ceremony will feature music by the Navy’s Pacific Fleet Band, a Hawaiian blessing, presentation of colors by the U.S. Pacific Command Joint Service Color Guard, rifle salute by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, wreath presentations, echo taps, and a vintage plane fly-by by the Pacific Warbirds. The ceremony will honor men and women who survived the attack and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country on Dec. 7, 1941.

• GUEST/VISITOR PARKING AND ATTENDANCE INFORMATION

Members of the general public – who do not have invitations – are required to park at Aloha Stadium and board shuttle buses to the ceremony (first-come, first-served and limited space available) or go to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The Aloha Stadium parking lot will open at 4 a.m. Shuttles will commence at 4:30 a.m. Drivers may arrive to this parking area by taking the H-1 freeway to the H-201 eastbound; taking exit 1B and merging onto Kahuapaani St.; turning right at the traffic light onto Salt Lake Blvd. and arriving to parking area Gate 3 & 4.

Unlike in past years, people wishing to attend the ceremony who do not have an invitation cannot just go directly to the ceremony. This includes DoD personnel who do not have an invitation. The general public can visit the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on the morning of Dec. 7. Approximately 2,300 covered seats will be offered at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center to view the ceremony, which will be broadcast onto large screens on the park’s ceremonial lawn. Free tickets for these seats will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 a.m. Visitors without a ticket will be able to stand and watch the ceremony.

USS Arizona Memorial programs will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Free first-come, first-served program tickets will be handed out starting at 5:30 a.m. No reserved tickets will be available. Parking lots will be closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 6th and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 7th. Parking for the press will be first-come first-served, with the exception of satellite trucks, which will be directed to park in the commercial lot. The bookstore, snack shop, museums, and shore side facilities will be open and available from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The World War II Valor in the Pacific Pearl Harbor Visitor Center is located at 1 Arizona Memorial Place, Honolulu, HI, 96818.

Visitors are not allowed to bring items into the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, to the Kilo Pier ceremony, or aboard the USS Arizona Memorial that offer concealment, such as purses, handbags, fanny packs, backpacks, camera bags, diaper bags, luggage, etc. Visitors may bring cameras, cell phones, and wallets. Since no bags are allowed, guests are encouraged to pack lightly and will only be able to keep with them what they can put in their pockets or hands.

What is allowed: Wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, canes, umbrellas, jackets, sweaters, small wallets, medication, small cameras and camcorders, cell phones, and small sealable beverage containers are permitted and subject to inspection.

Invited guests may park in the vicinity of Kilo Piers on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved parking will be available only for Pearl Harbor Survivors/World War II Veterans (PHS/World War II) and Distinguished Visitors (DV) with proper PHS/WWII or DV parking passes found in their invitation. All other invited guests must park in general parking areas near Kilo Piers.

• Live Streaming

The live stream of the 75th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration will be available at 7:45 a.m. (HST) on the official Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary site: http://pearlharbor75thanniversary.com/live-feed/ and http://www.defense.gov/Video.

For more information about the 75th Commemoration and its full schedule and details, visit www.PearlHarbor75thAnniversary.com, email info@pearlharbor75thanniversary.com or call the toll free hotline at (877) 589-8898 or (808) 589-5592. You can also follow the festivities on social media, #pearlharbor75 and on Facebook.

