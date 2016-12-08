209th ASB celebrates organization with fall festivities

Story and photos by

1st Lt. Gabriel Perez

209th Aviation Support Battalion

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Soldiers and their families enjoyed some well-deserved time off from work with a Battalion Organizational Fall Festival at the Patsy T. Mink Oahu Regional Park in November.

The 209th Aviation Support Battalion’s companies combined efforts to put together a Battalion Organization Day in order to both reward the Soldiers for their efforts during the October Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, rotation and to entertain the Soldiers’ families with fall festivities.

“I’m already liking this battalion,” stated 2nd Lt. Thomas O’Keefe, the battalion’s newest officer. “It’s a great start to me joining the battalion, meeting folks, eating some food and playing some sports”

209th ASB Soldiers engaged in various activities ranging from soccer, ultimate Frisbee, corn hole and, of course, flag football.

“Each company showed up ready to eat and ready to play,” said 1st Lt. Daniel J. Hunt, Charlie Company platoon leader. “We had food all over the place and different sports going on during the day. On one side of the field, we had a game of ultimate Frisbee going on, on another a game of corn hole, but of course, the main attraction was flag football.”

“The food was delicious. Each company brought their own food, and everyone was eating and sharing. There were hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, and some even brought their special dishes,” stated Hunt.

“This entire day was a huge success, involving hundreds of Soldiers from within the battalion,” explained Hunt. “We could not have asked for a better time to do this. It’s nice, every once in a while, to get away from the office, the field and the motor pool, and to spend time with friends and family.

“It’s also always nice to have a little friendly competition from time to time,” Hunt continued. “It’s events like these that really show me how – even though we have such a large organization – we are all still a tight knit team.

(Editor’s note: Perez is the 209th ASB unit public affairs representative.)

