MWR Briefs

9 / Friday

Framing Classes — Learn how to use the SB Arts & Crafts Center for the holidays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

EFMP Coffee Talk — Great family networking event held at Green World Coffee Farm (71-107 Kam. Hwy., Wahiawa) from 10-11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 655-4227.

Steak House Day — FS Hale Ikena, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., features a fresh grilled steak and a potato bar with various toppings from chili to homemade bacon bits for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from 12-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

10 / Saturday

Magic Crafting — Learn to create themed crafts from the movies and books at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 4-5 p.m. This month’s theme is Harry Potter. To register, call 655-4202.

Army-Navy Game — Watch the Army-Navy game at the Hangar Entertainment Center on WAAF from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy game specials on food and beverages. Call 656-1745.

ACTs — The registration deadline is Dec. 10 for ACTs. Call 655-8326.

Family Nite — It’s at SB Arts & Crafts Center and all supplies are included for the 6:30 p.m. session. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $30 per project. Call 655-4202.

Karaoke — Sing your favorite songs, at SB Tropics. We have over 5,000 selections every Saturday in December starting at 9 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Slam the Door Open Mic Night — Every Saturday at 7 p.m., enjoy a night of poetry, short fiction readings, acoustic music performances, dance crews, magicians and rap – or tell a joke – at SB Tropics. Potential performers and patrons can call 655-5698.

12 / Monday

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Resume Workshop — Learn how to create a resume for the first time or update your resume for a private sector job from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at SB ACS. Choose the best format to demonstrate your experience and skills. Target your resume to the job you are seeking and effectively summarize your accomplishments. To register, call 655-4227.

AFTB Instructor Trainers Course — This weeklong course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., prepares volunteers to present specialized training that empowers individuals to maximize their personal growth, leadership development and resiliency, and preparing the community to support today’s military mission. Held at the SB Education Center, Bldg. 560. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

Stress Solutions — Held from noon-1 p.m. and identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. We share techniques such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally. We also introduce a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

13 / Tuesday

FRG Funds Custodian Training — Nehelani hosts, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., for FRG leaders, funds custodians and command representatives to gain a clear understanding of the various funds available and the types of purchases that can be made with each fund. It also clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the funds custodian and alternate. Call 655-4227.

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Held at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-noon. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. To sign up, call 655-4227.

14 / Wednesday

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children. At SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Teen Manga Club at Sgt. Yano Library — Discuss popular manga titles and anime titles at 3:30 p.m. This month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay.” Call 655-8002.

Santa at the Library — Parents, bring your cameras to FS library at 3:30 p.m. for a photo opportunity with Santa. This is a free session and is open to everyone young and young at heart!

15 / Thursday

FRG Leader Training — Learn how to effectively run the organization and deal with the challenges the FRG may encounter throughout the cycles of deployment, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the SB Nehelani. Call 655-4227.

Toon Time Matinee “Brave” — For caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings welcome). Join us for a free movie, fun and social interaction. At SB ACS from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Call 655-4227.

16 / Friday

Christmas Lunch Special — Come to FS Hale Ikena for a special Christmas lunch for $14.95 from 11-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Leilehua Concert Series — The group Maunalua is featured, 6-8 p.m., at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. No admission charge. Call 655-4653.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

17 / Saturday

Breakfast with Santa — AMR Recreation Complex hosts from 8-9 a.m. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at any Army Leisure Travel Services location. Ticket prices are adults (and children 12+) $18; kids (5-11) $9; and keiki under 5 are free. Call LTS at 438-1985 or 655-9971

Winter Wonderland — Celebrate the holiday season with Family and MWR at AMR Recreation Complex from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy snow zones with real snow, pictures with Santa, performances, games and crafts. Call 655-0002.

Adventure Biking — Cruise through Pearl City down to Pearl Harbor with Outdoor Recreation for $30 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ODR will provide transportation (up to 12 people), guide and equipment; all you need to bring is some water, snacks and a great attitude.

This is a beginner program, but participants must be able to ride a bike. Call 655-0143.

Table Top Gaming — For adults at Sgt. Yano Library from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered. Call 655-8002.

18 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

NFL Sunday Cornhole Challenge — Every Sunday at SB Tropics at 11 a.m, bring your Cornhole board and bags and join the team. Call 655-5698.

19 / Monday

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS, 10-11:30 a.m., will inform you about employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses for seeking federal employment.

Call 655-4227 to register.

20 / Tuesday

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

21 / Wednesday

After School in the Library — Make crafts and play games at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 2-3 p.m. Open to ages 6-12. Call 655-8002.

Ornaments at the Studio — Teens (12+) and adults are welcome to SB Sgt. Yano Library’s Studio to make holiday ornaments. All supplies will be provided while they last. Call 655-8002.

Ornaments Stars — The holiday season is here, so make star ornaments at FS Library to celebrate. Available while supplies last at 3:30 p.m. Call 438-9521.

22 / Thursday

Teacher Work Day — No school for Hawaii public school students.

Youth Center Winter Camps — From Dec. 22-Jan. 6, 2017, camps will run Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Open recreation is offered Monday-Thursday from 1-8 p.m.; Friday from 1-10 p.m.; and Saturday from noon-8 p.m. Call 833-0920, 655-0451 or 438-1487.

School Age Winter Cruise — Each center will be offering a Winter Cruise Camp, Dec. 22-Jan. 6, 2017. Call 655-5314 or 833-5393 or contact your child’s School Age Center for more information.

23 / Friday

FS Hale Ikena — The FS facility is closed for the holidays. Reopens Jan. 3, 2017.

Winter School Break — All public schools are closed through Jan. 6, 2017. Call 655-8326.

DIY Christmas Tree Making — SB ACS holds this EFMP family event from 10 a.m.-noon. Reservations are required. Call 655-4227.

25 / Sunday

Christmas Day — All FMWR operations are closed.

28 / Wednesday

Teen Manga Club — Discuss popular manga titles and anime titles at SB Sgt. Yano Library. This month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay,” Begins at 3:30 p.m. Call 655-8002.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

30 / Friday

Softball — The holiday softball Midnight Madness entry deadline is today. Call 655-9914.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party — Join SB Tropics at 7 p.m. for a live DJ, games and specialty beverages. Must be 18 years or older. Call 655-5698.

Right Arm Night —Bring your battle buddies to SB Nehelani from 5-7 p.m. and enjoy food, fun and entertainment. Open to all ranks, DOD civilians and spouses. Call 655-4466.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool PE — Classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities, such as basketball, croquette and flag football.

FMWR also provides activities, such as 4-H, Health Rocks and hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465.

SKIES Dance Classes — Participate in dance at SKIES Unlimited AMR and SB studios. The SKIES Dance program offers a variety of dance classes, including rhythm in motion for 2 year olds; beginner/intermediate dance combo for ballet and tap, for 3-5 and 6-9 year olds; hip-hop; and ballroom dancing. Call 655-9818.

SKIES Unlimited Hula Classes — SB and AMR host hula classes for $35/month. Call 655-9818 for class availability or log onto the www.himwr.com for more details.

SKIES Unlimited School of Art — Has your child always wanted to learn to play the guitar, drums or keyboard? Open to CYS Services registered children ages 7-18 at $55/month. Call 655-9818.

