25th ID Band honors survivors, those who gave their lives

PEARL HARBOR — The 25th Infantry Division Band performs at Pearl Harbor to honor Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Ford Island, Wheeler and Kaneohe survivors of the Dec. 7th, 1941, attack; other World War II veterans; guests and visitors. Dec. 7, 2016, marks the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Oahu. The U.S. military and the State of Hawaii have hosted a series of remembrance events to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who died and lived. (Photo by Master Sgt. Todd Kabalan)
