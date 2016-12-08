Army-Navy game played locally to 51-6 – Army!

National contest is Saturday, Dec. 10th

Major Brian Young

Theater Support Group-Pacific

9th Mission Support Command

FORT SHAFTER FLATS — In the spirit of the 117th Army vs. Navy football game, the 9th Mission Support Command (the Army Reserve) challenged Navy Operational Support Command Pearl Harbor (Naval Reserve) to a flag football game on Takata Field, here, Saturday, Dec. 3.

The game was organized to commemorate the tremendous contribution the Reserve Component has made during the last 15 years of continuous operations.

Before the game, however, the atmosphere was extremely competitive, as summed up by Col. Bill Nutter’s short opening remarks to the two teams.

“I only have one thing to say before we kick this historic event off. … Beat Navy!” said Nutter.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Curda, commander of the 9th MSC, and Nutter, commander of the Theater Support Group-Pacific, along with about 150 Soldiers and Sailors from both commands, cheered Army to a 51-6 victory.

The Army Reserve team was organized from various units in the 9th MSC, and is also the 2016 Army Sports Program Flag Football Champions.

Spc. Ezekiel Puloufalaniko, Army’s quarterback, and Sgt. Donovan Johnson, the team captain, led the 9th MSC team to an undefeated season and were especially motivated to continue that winning streak against Navy.

Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Seggerty, executive officer, Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC), Pearl Harbor, stated that the Navy Reserve cannot wait to host Army next year for a rematch.

“Hopefully, we can make this an annual event, since it builds a lasting bond between the two services,” he said.

Following Navy’s defeat, both teams gathered at midfield to put the competition behind them and sing each other’s respective service songs – remembering that, despite their on-field rivalry, at the end of the day, both sides are invaluable contributors to the nation’s defense on the Joint Team.

Category: Fitness, News, Observances