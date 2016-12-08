Community Calendar



9 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club Scholarship — The 2016-2017 application process is now active. Applicants must be a Hui member by the end of December 2016.

Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofieldspousesclub.com/. The deadline for applications and all reference letters is Feb. 10, 2017.

For more information or questions, email Huipresident@gmail.com or huischolarship chair@gmail.com.

Honolulu City Lights — Annual holiday festival of displays and events opens daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m., through Jan. 1, 2017, downtown at Honolulu Hale (city hall) and the surrounding campus area. Free photos with Santa, 7-9 p.m., on Dec. 9, 16 and 23.

Honolulu City Lights Trolley Tour — Enjoy the lights, daily, 6:30-9 p.m., through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25). Cost of $7.75 and benefits the Hawaii Foodbank. Call 591-8411 or visitwardvillage.com/trolley or holidaylightstour.com. Children under 3 ride free.

Garth Brooks Concert — Superstar Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor, have Dec. 9-10 performances at the NBC Arena.

Hale Koa Hotel Free Concert — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will play in a free public concert at the hotel’s Luau Garden in Waikiki, 7 p.m. Concert commemorates the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Pacific Aviation Museum — Original play “Righteous Revenge,” written and performed by KHON anchor Joe Moore, along with Pat Sajak, host of “Wheel of Fortune,” about the famous Jimmy Doolittle raid that commemorates the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, will be performed as a Pacific Aviation Museum fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Tickets of $125 include reception. RSVP to Vangie.Villa@Pacific AviationMuseum.org.

“Christmas Carol, The Musical” — Performances staged weekends throughout December at Diamond Head Theatre, 520 Makapuu Ave. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 733-0274 or visit diamonheadtheatre.com.

10 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas at Queen Emma Summer Palace — View holiday exhibits, listen to Christmas music and learn about King Kamehameha IV’s 1862 proclamation that made Christmas a holiday for the kingdom. Cost is $5 for adults, $1 for keiki, free for ages 3 and under. Call 595-3167 or visit daughtersofhawaii.com.

West Oahu Electric Light Parade — Kapolei is aglow beginning at 6 p.m. at Fort Barrett Road, and proceeding west on Kapolei Parkway ending at Kealakapu Street.

11 / Sunday

Moonlight Paddling — Turtle Bay Resort has launched a brand-new Full Moon Paddle within the calm waters of protected Kawela Bay on a one-hour tour around Kawela Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, Dec. 11. Following the tour, guests will return to a roaring bonfire and heavy pupu.

Also offered are outrigger canoe 30-minute rides. Price is $80/person for stand-up and $70/person for outrigger canoe. Call (808) 293-6020.

16 / Friday

“The Nutcracker” — Ballet Hawaii performs the holiday classic with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 16-18, at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, and will feature guest artists from the New York City Ballet and Carolina Ballet. Visit BalletHawaii.org or buy tickets through ticketmaster.com.

Holiday Concert — Windward Choral Society presents its annual holiday concert, featuring the Marine Forces Pacific Band Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m., at the Central Union Church.

Visit TheWindwardChoralSociety.org or call 254-5717.

30 / Friday

Hanukkah — Festival of Lights and dinner begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and Shabbat service with menorah lighting at 7:30 p.m.; dessert will follow. Location is 2550 Pali Hwy. Donations welcome. Call 595-7521 or visit shaloha.com.

Ongoing

Ornaments — The Friends of Honolulu City Lights have designed their 2016 Honolulu City Lights ornaments to mark the 75th commemoration of the Pearl Harbor attack.

A “Holoholo Pearl Harbor” ornaments are $18, each, plus tax at all Oahu branches of First Hawaiian Bank or at any Macy’s store.

The Friends’ website is selling the ornaments at $24, which includes shipping and handling at honolulucitylights.org.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are held at 7:30 p.m., Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH.

Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.

Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

