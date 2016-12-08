Greatest Generation honored at Fort DeRussy

World War II veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors stand as they are recognized for their service to the nation during a commemoration ceremony at Fort DeRussy, Dec. 7, 2016. The veterans met with current service members and civilians in attendance to share their story in hopes to inspire the future generations of Americans.
(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Brian N. Hauke, the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade senior enlisted advisor; Gen. Robert B. Brown, the U.S. Army-Pacific commanding general; Brig. Gen. Stephen L.A. Michael, 25th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for Operations; and Sgt. Robert Miller the U.S. Army Soldier of the Year for 2016, present a wreath to commemorate the veterans and survivors of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2016.
The American flag is presented by the 25th Infantry Division Color Guard during a Commemoration Ceremony for the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor at Fort DeRussy, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. Veterans of World War II and survivors of Pearl Harbor were recognized for their service during the largest conflict in American history.
The 25th Infantry Division’s Tropic Lightning Band plays during a commemoration ceremony for the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor at Fort DeRussy, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The event honored the past by recognizing survivors from the Greatest Generation and their heroism under fire.
