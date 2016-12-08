News Briefs: Dec. 9, 2016

9 / Friday

DPW — The Directorate of Public Works (Wheeler, Bldg. 104) will operate on the following temporary hours until further notice:

•Office hours of Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 656-1275.

•After hours of Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., for emergency calls only, including all weekends and holidays.

•Call the Installations Operation Center, or IOC, at 656-3272.

15 / Thursday

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

•3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

•2nd and 4th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

•1st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Warrant Officer — Want to become a warrant officer? Attend the briefing Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., at Bldg. 1507, Fort Shafter Flats. Call Chief Warrant Officer 3 London, 371-9691, or Staff Sgt. McCoy, (253) 888-1933, for more details.

16 / Friday

ACS — All Army Community Service offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16 for in-service training/strategic planning. ACS offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Emergency contact numbers follow:

•Family Advocacy Program at 226-3231.

•Army Emergency Relief at 1-877-272-7337 (American Red Cross).

Ongoing

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season (through Dec. 15) support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

Open Season — Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Dec 12. Most Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plans offer little to no dental and vision coverage. However, with 10 dental and four vision carriers to choose from, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) offer federal employees and their family members even more choices and flexibility when selecting their dental and vision coverage. Visit https://www.benefeds.com/Portal/loginUser?EventName=EnrPlan.

2015 Cyber Breach — The Office of Personnel Management has announced a change to the credit monitoring and identity protection service provider that will affect a subset of individuals impacted by the personnel records cyber incident announced in the summer of 2015.

Most impacted individuals will not experience any change to their current coverage, and do not need to take any action, but a subset of individuals will need to re-enroll.

Visit https://www.opm.gov/cybersecurity/personnel-records/ for more details.

Category: Calendar, Education, News, Training