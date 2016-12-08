Sea Dragons host joint services Knowlton Award ceremony

Story and photos by

Sgt. Kimberly K. Menzies

94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — U.S. Army and Air Force intelligence professionals were recognized for excellence during the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Knowlton Award recognition ceremony held, here, Nov. 22.

The recognition ceremony sponsored by the 94th AAMDC was the unit’s first joint service component Knowlton Award recognition ceremony.

The prestigious award is presented by the Military Intelligence Corps Association to individuals who have made significant contributions to the military intelligence profession in ways that stand out in the eyes of recipients, their superiors, subordinates and peers.

The awardees must have the highest standards of integrity, moral character and dedication to duty, and they must demonstrate superb professional competence and leadership in a military intelligence unit.

The award was presented to the following personnel:

•Air Force Col. Thomas Dobbs, the director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) for Pacific Air Force;

•Air Force Col. R. John Morse, chief of the ISR Division at the 613th Air Operations Center;

•Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jackie Ivey, from the Intelligence Plans and Exercise section; and

•Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Osman, from the Analysis Support and Production section with the 94th AAMDC.

“(A person’s) contribution has to have made the Intelligence Corps more effective or better at what they are doing,” said Col. Jason Chung, the senior intelligence officer for U.S. Army-Pacific, and presiding officer for the ceremony. “It has always been an award that symbolized excellence in intelligence.”

Five U.S. Army Intelligence Corps officers, all Knowlton Award recipients, participated in a formal candlelighting ceremony, which illustrated the legacy, honor and dignity of the sacrifices and efforts of military intelligence professionals of the past.

Now to be included as part of the U.S. Army’s Intelligence Corps’ prestigious history is evidence of a new military age – the military age of the joint warfighting force.

“I am humbled and pleased that someone thought I was deserving of such a prestigious and special award, particularly because it is traditionally an Army award, and it is unusual for a non-Army professional to receive the award,” shared Dobbs.

“I think it is a fitting thought because it reflects how we operate. Col. Bruce Stephens, the intelligence officer for the 94th AAMDC, and I are close mission partners, and we work together to support Gen. O’Shaughnessy (commander, USPACAF), not in his Air Force hat, but as the theater area air defense commander on behalf of Adm. Harris (commander, U.S. Pacific Command), Dobbs continued.

“When Col. Stephens and I come to work every day, we are wearing purple uniforms as joint warfighters. By bestowing this award on a couple of Air Force intelligence professionals, it resonates a lot and shows that we are truly getting integrated as a joint warfighting force,” he added.

The Military Intelligence Corps Association established the Knowlton Award in June 1995.

The award honors the legacy of the revolutionary hero Lt. Col. Thomas Knowlton, who commanded the Knowlton’s Rangers under the Continental Army of General George Washington, and is considered the father of Army Intelligence.

