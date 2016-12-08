Specialist reduced to E-1, receives BCD

The 25th Infantry Division Staff Judge Advocate posts the following court-martial result.

On Nov. 18, at a general court-martial, a specialist was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child, in violation of Article 120b, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The accused was acquitted of two specifications of rape of a child, one specification of aggravated sexual contact with a child, and one specification of sexual abuse of a child, in violation of Article 120, UCMJ.

The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit $1,566 per month for one month, to be restricted to the limits of Schofield Barracks for 45 days, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge.

Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application.

A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

