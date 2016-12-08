TAMC Tip: Have a healthy holiday

Take a few minutes to give the gift of health and safety to yourself and others this holiday season.

•Wash hands often for 20 seconds.

•Bundle up for warmth.

•Get a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one already. The best way to protect against influenza is to get a flu vaccine every flu season.

•Eat a light, healthy snack before you go to parties to help curb your hunger and decrease your visits to the buffet table.

•Watch your children. Develop and enforce rules about acceptable and safe behavior for using electronic media.

•Fasten seat belts. Always use them, no matter how short the trip.

•Don’t drink and drive, and don’t let others drink and drive.

