Traffic Report: Dec. 9, 2016

9 / Friday

Schofield’s Kolekole — Phase 2 work will affect outbound traffic from Dec. 5-23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. The contractor will be cutting and capping an existing water line.

12 / Monday

Parking Stalls — There will be parking closures at Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, in order to add parking stalls and repair existing stalls, Dec. 12-Jan. 17. Closures will be 24/7, in different phases. The project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

Modified Traffic Flow — There will be a one-lane closure on Schofield’s McMahon Road between Dec. 12-19 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. During this time, work will include asphalt paving cutting and temporary fence removal. Cones and flag personnel will be onsite for this work, and traffic will be stopped for pedestrians to walk around work area.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed from Dec. 12 through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m.

Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

17 / Saturday

Schofield Power Outage — Lyman Road, Burger King, Popeyes, child development centers 1280 and 1283, and work centers will be impacted by a power outage on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to install traffic lights on Flagler.

Note, organizations may not be all inclusive and times are a best guestimate. Field conditions may increase the time to install lights.

Ongoing

Krukowski Road — Contraflow traffic will be in effect for Tripler Army Medical Center’s Krukowski Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily, for electrical work through Dec. 31.

