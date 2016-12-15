Career Skills Program graduates seven Soldiers

Sabrina Rassmussen

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

PEARL HARBOR — The Schofield Barracks Career Skills Program graduated seven Soldiers from the first cohort with Concrete Preservation Institute (CPI) Field School.

The graduation took place, here, at the memorial to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, and it hosted guests and participants including the graduates, their family members, industry leaders, and federal and state partners.

The seven service members went through the 12-week-long class learning about preservation of national monuments, concrete basics, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, safety procedures and construction skills.

CPI is a nonprofit educational foundation that trains active duty military service members and post 9-11 veterans for careers in the concrete and construction industry while preserving national monuments.

CPI is an official partner of the U.S. National Park Service and has field school locations at both Pearl Harbor and Alcatraz Island, California. In Hawaii, Soldiers receive both classroom and hands-on training by restoring historic mooring quays on battleship row at Pearl Harbor.

Lt. Col. Britton London, executive officer, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, was a keynote speaker at the graduation, and he congratulated the Soldiers on their accomplishment and the foundation they have set for future cohorts.

Other speakers included Jacqueline Ashwell, National Park Service; Dr. Tanya Komas, CEO of CPI; and various members and investors from the industry.

The Career Skills Program, with help from CPI, will track the hiring status of all the participants thus forward.

(Editor’s note: Rasmussen is a Transition Services Specialist at Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program at DHR.)

Next Cohort

The next group will begin Jan. 30, with interviews being held Jan. 25.

Applications are available at the Transition Center, Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks.

For more information, contact Megan Szabla at (808) 655-6569.

Category: News