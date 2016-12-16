Community Calendar

16 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club Scholarship — The 2016-2017 application process is now active. Applicants must be a Hui member by the end of December 2016.

Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofieldspousesclub.com/. The deadline for applications and all reference letters is Feb. 10, 2017.

For more information or questions, email Huipresident@gmail.com or huischolarship chair@gmail.com.

Honolulu City Lights — Annual holiday festival of displays and events continues daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m., through Jan. 1, 2017, downtown at Honolulu Hale (city hall) and the surrounding campus area. Free photos with Santa, 7-9 p.m., on Dec. 9, 16 and 23.

Honolulu City Lights Trolley Tour — Enjoy the lights, daily, 6:30-9 p.m., through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25). Cost of $7.75 and benefits the Hawaii Foodbank. Call 591-8411 or visit wardvillage.com/trolley or holidaylightstour.com. Children under 3 ride free.

“The Nutcracker” — Ballet Hawaii performs the holiday classic with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 16-18, at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, and will feature guest artists from the New York City Ballet and Carolina Ballet. Visit BalletHawaii.org or buy tickets through ticketmaster.com.

Holiday Concert — Windward Choral Society presents its annual holiday concert, featuring the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m., at the Central Union Church. Visit TheWindwardChoralSociety.org or call 254-5717.

“Christmas Carol, The Musical” — Performances staged weekends throughout December at Diamond Head Theatre, 520 Makapuu Ave. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 733-0274 or visit diamondheadtheatre.com.

17 / Saturday

Ward Village Ice Rink — Skate with Santa on this outdoor ice skating rink, $16, for 90 minutes. Daily skating continues through Jan. 16. Visit wardvillage.com/icerink.com.

Sandsational Snowmen — View holiday sand sculptures at Sheraton Waikiki through early 2017 showing snowmen with surfboards and Santa serving cocktails to snowmen. Visit sheraton-waikiki.com.

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

18 / Sunday

Honolulu Museum of Art — Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., includes cookie decorating and the Oahu Civic Orchestra. Ride free shuttle buses to Spalding House for additional activities. Visit 808ne.ws/2g4y9Me.

Jingle Rock Run 2016 — Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s annual fundraiser begins at 3 p.m. with entertainment, food and festivities. A Keiki Sprint at 5:15 p.m. is followed by a 5K run/walk at 6 p.m., starting and ending at the state capitol and passing by Honolulu City Lights displays. Prices at $24-$40. Register at jinglerockrun.com.

30 / Friday

Hanukkah — Festival of Lights and dinner begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and Shabbat service with menorah lighting at 7:30 p.m.; dessert will follow. Location is 2550 Pali Hwy. Donations welcome. Call 595-7521 or visit shaloha.com.

Ongoing

Ornaments — The Friends of Honolulu City Lights have designed their 2016 Honolulu City Lights ornaments to mark the 75th commemoration of the Pearl Harbor attack.

A “Holoholo Pearl Harbor” ornament is situated at Honolulu Hale, and a “Saluting Our Heroes” ornament.

The 2016 Holoholo Series ornaments are $18 each, plus tax. They are currently available for purchase at all Oahu branches of First Hawaiian Bank or at any Macy’s store.

The Friends’ website is selling the ornaments at $24, which includes shipping and handling at honolulucitylights.org.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH.

Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.

Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB is now offering walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685. Call 433-8355.

Paws on the Path Hiking Club — Join other pet owners as they hit trails around Oahu. The club meets the last Saturday of every month to hike together. The group meets at 8:30 a.m. to begin the hike at 8:45 a.m.

Bring water for you and your pet, your cell phone and check the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website for any updates on weather cancellations.

The club repeats every month from April through the last Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit www.hawaiianhumane.org.

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Call 233-7323.

Category: Calendar