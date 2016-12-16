Footsteps in Faith: A broken coffee mug offers a lesson of compassion

Chaplain (Capt.) Brian Hargis

2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment

2nd Brigade Combat Team

25th Infantry Division

HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION — We don’t forgive easily and we often fail to forget the wrong suffered.

Years ago, when my oldest son was just a little guy, he accidentally dropped my favorite coffee mug. It shattered into pieces on the kitchen tile.

I handed Jordan a broom and made him sweep up the pieces. When all the broken shards and slivers were collected, he had to glue it back together again.

He struggled with the puzzle of broken and missing pieces, but after a few hours he finished. Although the mug was no longer usable, with all the holes and cracks, it served as a constant reminder to Jordan of what he had broken …. something that I had cherished.

The mug was a gift that I had valued so much that it overshadowed my empathy for Jordan. I failed to put myself in Jordan’s shoes and connect with him emotionally.

He certainly didn’t mean to break it. It was an accident, one that I thought was careless, reckless and could’ve been avoided.

If we are honest, there are areas of our life that we have carelessly damaged or even changed the course or direction through neglect. Yet, we are God’s valued possession.

I’m so glad that my Heavenly Father is far better than I was with Jordan. God doesn’t parade my past failures on a shelf so that I can be reminded of them each day. He doesn’t throw my past in my face to remind me of how careless I have been.

In fact, the Lord didn’t make me sweep up a mess and glue it back together. If that was the case, it would still be broken like the coffee mug.

Thankfully, God, not me, repaired and salvaged the broken pieces in such a way to make it usable again ….. for others.

We are broken, but God rises above all human expectation and exceeds our failure by forgiving and forgetting.

“As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

— Psalm 103:12

Take a moment to allow that to sink in. The next time you feel like reminding people of their past faults, think about what God did with yours. Grow in truth and be blessed.

(Hargis is the “Strykehorse” chaplain/pastor for Helemano Military Reservation Chapel.)

Holiday Worship

Catholic Worship Services

Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Family Mass,

AMR & MPC

Dec. 25, 8:30 a.m., Christmas Day Mass,

AMR

Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m., Christmas Day

Mass, MPC

Dec. 31, 5 p.m., Feast of Mary, Mother

of God, WAAF

Jan. 1, 8:30 a.m., New Year’s Day Mass,

AMR

Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m., New Year’s Day Mass,

MPC

Jewish Worship Service

Dec. 29, 6 p.m., Chanukkah/Hanukkah

Menorah Lighting, MPC

Protestant/Gospel Worship Services

Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service,

HMR

Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve

Service, MPC

Dec. 25, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service,

FD

Dec. 25, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service,

AMR & SC

Dec. 25, 9:27 a.m., Christmas Day

Service, SC

Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m., Christmas Day

Service, AMR

Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Christmas Day Service,

WAAF

Dec. 25, noon, Christmas Day Service,

MPC

Dec. 25, 12:30 p.m., Christmas Day

Service, AMR

Dec. 31, 10 p.m., New Year’s Eve Service, MPC

