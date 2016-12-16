Grow your tropical forest appreciation at Lyon Arboretum

Story and photos by

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

HONOLULU — It will be a surprise to many that there is a one-of-a-kind nature preserve that offers hikers and nature enthusiasts a near pristine sanctuary, and it is located only minutes from downtown Honolulu.

The Lyon Arboretum in Manoa Valley offers visitors one of the few botanical gardens in the world featuring a tropical forest environment.

The area was once a reforestation project run by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association and its plant pathologist, Harold Lyon, in 1918. The current-day botanical garden is 195 acres, guided by the University of Hawaii staff’s mission to preserve and promote Hawaii’s unique flora.

“We have dual roles of research and education for public outreach,” said Carl Evensen, interim director for Lyon Arboretum. “Being free and open to public is important to us, serving as a resource for residents and visitors to the islands. Some come for the environment and appreciate it artistically. Others like its physical challenges. We hope visitors come to see the environment and stay to learn about its plant life and urban gardening.”

Hiker’s paradise

The arboretum features more than 5,000 different plant varieties and numerous bird species.

“I’ve spent so much time listening to them and hearing them respond back to me,” said Alessandra Jann-Jordan, a Honolulu social worker who is among several docent volunteers to guide tours.

For hikers, there are 7 miles of trails, some leading as far up as a 1,900-foot elevation and others to the ‘Aihualama Falls. There are also picturesque resting spaces and other areas that are wheelchair accessible or easy for families to enjoy.

The arboretum is also developing new features to help community outreach and researchers. Staff had previously used historic cottages near the arboretum to house rare and endangered varieties of plants, either as seeds or as living tissue cultures, Jann-Jordan said. These samples are preserved with the hope of being able to replant them in their natural environments.

Construction continues for a new facility to house the plants scientists have been able to cultivate and to conduct research, said Richard Sears, acting education manager.

Still evolving

“The facility will have a viewing lanai, so visitors can see scientists doing their magic,” he said. “It will be great for research and outreach. We’re planning construction to finish by next year.”

The main outdoor areas of the arboretum are also going through changes, as arborists have cut down several older trees that were invasive pests planted years ago. Sears said most of them were the invasive albizia trees, which grow fast, have soft wood prone to housing termites, change soil composition and have shallow roots that make them projectile dangers during heavy storms.

Sears said since the older invasive trees have been cleared out, staff is working on creating a new trail featuring the arboretum’s many varieties of palm trees. The extra wood from the cut trees is also being used by several student projects, one using a harvested log as a traditional va`a canoe and another for a University of Hawaii student looking at using the wood as housing material for the homeless.

Sears said the arboretum is also a place of learning with a yearlong schedule in a wide variety of topics. Visitors can learn traditional Hawaiian arts using the natural plantlife in the area for weaving or dying. The educational department also offers wellness classes to help the public have a balanced life with mindfulness yoga hikes, vegetarian cooking classes for all ages and more.

“This is an amazing rainforest environment where you can learn about culture and see exotic tree species, taro patches and waterfalls,” Sears said. “We are always looking for volunteers and to do more outreach, with more signs about our plants. This is a wonderful place, a hidden jewel waiting for people to see and explore.”

Visit Lyon Arboretum

Lyon Arboretum is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Arboretum is closed on Sundays, as well as state and federal holidays.

Due to construction of new facilities, the Arboretum parking lot is closed through Dec. 16, but visitors are welcome to walk in.

Visitors may park at the Paradise Park parking lot for a fee or walk through the parking lot to the left to enter Lyon Arboretum.

Connect with the Arboretum

The Arboretum has a new mobile app for smartphones available through its website, Google Play or the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit the website: manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum.

Category: Community