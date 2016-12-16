MWR Briefs

16 / Friday

Christmas Lunch Special — Come to FS Hale Ikena for a special Christmas lunch for $14.95 from 11-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Leilehua Concert Series — The group Maunalua is featured, 6-8 p.m., at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. No admission charge. Call 655-4653.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

17 / Saturday

Breakfast with Santa — AMR Recreation Complex hosts from 8-9 a.m. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at any Army Leisure Travel Services location. Ticket prices are adults (and children 12+) $18; kids (5-11) $9; and keiki under 5 are free. Call LTS at 438-1985 or 655-9971.

Adventure Biking — Cruise through Pearl City down to Pearl Harbor with Outdoor Recreation for $30 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

ODR will provide transportation (up to 12 people), guide and equipment; all you need to bring is some water, snacks and a great attitude.

This is a beginner program, but participants must be able to ride a bike. Call 655-0143.

Table Top Gaming — For adults at Sgt. Yano Library from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered. Call 655-8002.

Single Soldier Holiday Dinner — Annual evening event begins at 5 p.m. at SB Tropics Recreation Center. Open to active duty single Soldiers and geographical bachelors. Enjoy a night filled with fun, games, laughter and delicious food. Call 655-5698.

18 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, watch your favorite teams go head-to-head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

NFL Sunday Cornhole Challenge — Every Sunday at SB Tropics at 11 a.m., bring your cornhole board and bags and join the team. Call 655-5698.

19 / Monday

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS, 10-11:30 a.m., will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses seeking federal employment.

Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

20 / Tuesday

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program teaches individuals the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their personal anger cues and offer ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

21 / Wednesday

After School in the Library — Make crafts and play games at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 2-3 p.m. Open to ages 6-12. Call 655-8002.

Ornaments at the Studio — Teens (12+) and adults are welcome to SB Sgt. Yano Library’s Studio to make holiday ornaments. All supplies will be provided while they last. Call 655-8002.

Ornaments Stars — The holiday season is here, so make star ornaments at FS Library to celebrate. Available while supplies last at 3:30 p.m. Call 438-9521 for more information.

SAT Registration — Deadline is Dec. 20 for the Jan. 21 test. Call 655-8326.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

22 / Thursday

Teacher Work Day — No school for Hawaii public school students. Call 655-8326.

SKIES Dance Classes — From Dec. 22-Jan. 6, camps will run Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Open recreation is offered Monday-Thursday from 1-8 p.m., Friday from 1-10 p.m., and Saturday from noon-8 p.m. Call 833-0920, 655-0451 or 438-1487.

School Age Winter Cruise — Each center will be offering a Winter Cruise Camp, Dec. 22-Jan. 6, 2017. Features daily field trips, Monday-Friday, from 5:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 655-5314 or 833-5393 or contact your child’s School Age Center for more information.

23 / Friday

FS Hale Ikena — The FS facility is closed for the holidays. Reopens Jan. 3, 2017.

Winter School Break — All public schools are closed through Jan. 6, 2017. Call 655-8326.

DIY Christmas Tree Making — SB ACS holds this EFMP family event from 10 a.m.-noon. Reservations are required. Call 655-4227.

25 / Sunday

Christmas Day — All FMWR operations are closed.

28 / Wednesday

Teen Manga Club — Discuss popular manga titles and anime titles at SB Sgt. Yano Library. This month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay.” Begins at 3:30 p.m. Call 655-8002.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

30 / Friday

Softball — The holiday softball Midnight Madness entry deadline is today. Call 655-9914.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party — Join SB Tropics at 7 p.m. for a live DJ, games and specialty beverages. Must be 18 years or older. Call 655-5698.

Right Arm Night — Bring your battle buddies to SB Nehelani from 5-7 p.m. and enjoy food, fun and entertainment. Call 655-4466.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool PE — Classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities, such as basketball, croquette and flag football.

FMWR also provides activities, such as 4-H, Health Rocks and hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465 for more information about offered youth activities.

SKIES Dance Classes — Participate in dance at SKIES Unlimited AMR and SB studios. The SKIES Dance program offers a variety of dance classes, including rhythm in motion for 2 year olds; beginner/intermediate dance combo for ballet and tap, for 3-5 and 6-9 year olds; hip-hop; and ballroom dancing. Call 655-9818.

SKIES Unlimited Hula Classes — SB and AMR host hula classes for $35/month. Call 655-9818 for class availability or log onto the www.himwr.com for more details.

SKIES Unlimited School of Art — Has your child always wanted to learn to play the guitar, drums or keyboard? Open to CYS Services registered children ages 7-18 at $55/month. Call 655-9818.

