’Tis the season to save at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service



Army & Air Force

Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ensuring authorized shoppers are always finding the lowest prices this December with a holiday extended price guarantee.

Through Dec. 24, all purchases made at the Exchange are guaranteed to offer the best value in town as shoppers who find an identical item elsewhere for less will receive an Exchange gift card for the difference.

“The Exchange wants to be military customers’ first choice this holiday season,” said Army Col. Karen Fleming, Exchange logistics deputy director. “This price guarantee, combined with our everyday low prices, price matching and tax-free shopping, should help lighten the load on shoppers’ wallet.”

To receive a gift card, shoppers should bring the original Exchange receipt along with a current local competitor’s ad. The holiday extended price guarantee includes shopmyexchange.com as compared to local retailers.

Gas savings

With the busy, and expensive, holiday shopping season in full swing, AAFES gas stations worldwide are helping to make sure that filling up doesn’t empty the wallet either.

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, the Military Star card is doubling the everyday 5-cents-per-gallon gas discount cardholders receive when fueling up at a Hawaii Exchange gas station. For that week, drivers paying for gas with their Military Star card will receive 10 cents off per gallon.

“As we head into the final holiday shopping week, we are providing an added incentive for last-minute shoppers to come on base or post to see what the Exchange has in store,” said General Manager Robert Rice. “The savings at the pump are just the beginning of the value authorized shoppers will find at the Exchange.”

DeCA selects SpartanNash as private label supplier

Defense Commissary Agency

News Release

FORT LEE, Va. — The Defense Commissary Agency has selected MDV SpartanNash to bring private label products to store shelves.

“Our customers have been asking for a private label for a long time,” said Joseph H. Jeu, DeCA’s director and CEO, citing a DeCA patron survey in which 60 percent of respondents said they would like to see a commissary private label offering.

“They are smart, savvy shoppers who know that private label products are cost-effective alternatives to national brands. We’re excited to help them save more at our commissaries.”

Private label products are offered by a retailer under their own, in-house brand or under a brand developed by their suppliers. Retailers are able to do this by working directly with suppliers.

Compliment name brands

Commissaries will add private label options to their assortments, while continuing to offer the name brands that patrons have always shopped.

DeCA conducted a rigorous selection process to identify the right supplier.

“Throughout the process, our goal was to find a partner that could provide quality products to our patrons at a savings level that is equivalent to or better than what they find from private label products at commercial grocers,” Jeu said.

Over the next several months, DeCA will work closely with SpartanNash to decide on an initial assortment of products to introduce. The initial assortment should be available at all commissaries worldwide in May 2017 and will include approximately 400 items.

Private label items will continue to grow to approximately 1,000 items by the end of 2017. Over the next two years DeCA will continue to add more private label products to the commissary stock assortment.

Category: Community