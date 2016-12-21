311th Signal gives premier signal support in the Pacific

| December 21, 2016 | 0 Comments
Soldiers from A Co. 304th ESB "Apaches" 1st Signal Brigade, hone their skills during a week-long digital gunnery exercise at North Star Range from July 11-15. The exercise tested the soldiers' abilities to rapidly provide communications networks to the war fighters. (Photo by Sgt. Samantha Stoffregen, 1st Sig. Bde. Public Affairs)

Soldiers from A Co. 304th ESB “Apaches” 1st Signal Brigade, hone their skills during a weeklong digital gunnery exercise at North Star Range from July 11-15. The exercise tested the Soldiers’ abilities to rapidly provide communications networks to warfighters. (Photo by Sgt. Samantha Stoffregen, 1st Sig. Bde. Public Affairs)

1st Lt. Emily Klinkenborg
311th Signal Command (Theater) Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — As the year 2016 comes to a close, the 311th Signal Command (Theater) takes time to reflect on the many successes from its active component Soldiers, Army Reservists and civilians in the Pacific region.

Dynamic teams of a multi-component command continued to achieve milestones for the Army signal community through a wide range of support exercises and discussion forums. Here is a look at some key events within this past year.

Sgt. Travis Wilt, B Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, scales Jacob’s Ladder at the Schofield Barracks Confidence Course during the Best Warrior Competition, April 4. (Photo by Spc. Jacob Kohrs, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Sgt. Travis Wilt, B Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, scales Jacob’s Ladder at the Schofield Barracks Confidence Course during the Best Warrior Competition, April 4. (Photo by Spc. Jacob Kohrs, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Best Warrior

Sgts. Stephen Laboe and Travis Wilt represented the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in the 311th SC(T) 2016 Best Warrior Competition. Laboe won as Soldier of the Year and Wilt continued on to win the 2016 U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command BWC as NCO of the Year, in June, and represented NETCOM in the Department of the Army-level competition.

Change of Responsibility

A change of responsibility ceremony at Palm Circle, June 24, heralded Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Barlogio as the senior enlisted leader for Signaleers in the Pacific, and a change of command ceremony, July 7, welcomed Brig. Gen. Lawrence Thoms as the new 311th SC(T) commander and U.S. Army-Pacific G6.

Project Synchronization Reviews

Soldiers and civilians of the 311th Signal Command hosted two semiannual Project Synchronization Reviews at Ford Island this year. The two-day events, led by the 311th commanding general and USARPAC G6, began with the first day operating as a forum to create a shared understanding of project statuses and the second day as a G6 and S6 workshop.

Signal leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, including members from other branches of service, convene to discuss, develop and prioritize current and future projects at the fifth semi-annual Project Synchronization Review at the Ford Island Conference Center, Nov. 2-3. (Photo by Spc. Nikko Matos, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Signal leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, including members from other branches of service, convene to discuss, develop and prioritize current and future projects at the 5th semiannual Project Synchronization Review at the Ford Island Conference Center, Nov. 2-3. (Photo by Spc. Nikko Matos, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

“We want to take a deeper look, offer insights and work to provide higher quality services,” said Thoms. “The PSR is not intended to be a one-way discussion. It is a dialogue where if you know a better, faster, smarter way to do business, you bring that to the table.”

The next PSR is scheduled for 2017 and communicators will continue to strengthen their efforts of building a better network for the warfighter.

Pacific Signal Week

Signal civilians and Soldiers made their way to Hawaii in September to help celebrate the Army Signal Corps during Pacific Signal Week. Signaleers participated in outdoor activities throughout the week, including canoeing, bicycling and an island-wide motorcycle ride to experience the culture of Hawaii and build camaraderie.

“We are a network provider. We enable warfighters on the front lines to complete their mission, and to do that, we have to make sure we provide the right services at the right time to the right team,” said Thoms. “But also, more importantly, for the long term growth and success of the theater, we have to train our young leaders.”

Pacific Pathways 

The events concluded with the 2016 Pacific Signal Ball at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, Sept. 16.

Active component Soldiers and Army Reservists of 311th SC(T) train together during Battle Assembly weekend. The team tested out their CBRN masks with some physical activity before heading to the gas chamber, Jan. 8. (Photo by Spc. Kenan-Louis Guinto, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Active component Soldiers and Army Reservists of 311th SC(T) train together during Battle Assembly weekend. The team tested out their CBRN masks with some physical activity before heading to the gas chamber, Jan. 8. (Photo by Spc. Kenan-Louis Guinto, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

The 311th supported USARPAC’s Pacific Pathways campaign by providing help desk support and tactical satellite communication platforms for joint and combined military exercises throughout the year.

The command’s core mission is to maintain and defend the Pacific LandWar Net by providing a robust and secure network for our warfighters in the Pacific.

The team accomplished that through exercises, including Cobra Gold in Thailand, Key Resolve and Ulchi Freedom Guardian in South Korea, Balikatan in the Philippines, and Yama Sakura and Keen Edge in Japan.

 

 

Sgt. Lee, Ji Hoon, Sgt. Na, Sang Hyun and Sgt. Shin, Dong Jin from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Signal Brigade, receive recognition after 21 months of serving alongside the 1st Signal Brigade, July 12. (Photo by Sgt. Samantha Stoffregen, 1st Sig. Bde. Public Affairs)

Sgt. Lee, Ji Hoon, Sgt. Na, Sang Hyun and Sgt. Shin, Dong Jin from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Signal Brigade, receive recognition after 21 months of serving alongside the 1st Signal Brigade, July 12. (Photo by Sgt. Samantha Stoffregen, 1st Sig. Bde. Public Affairs)

 

Staff Sgt. Eric Black, assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 311th SC(T), reads to students of Fern Elementary School as part of the unit and school’s Adopt a Classroom program, March 11. (Photo by Liana Kim, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Staff Sgt. Eric Black, assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 311th SC(T), reads to students of Fern Elementary School as part of the unit and school’s Adopt a Classroom program, March 11. (Photo by Liana Kim, 311th Signal Command (Theater))

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: News, Year in Review

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos