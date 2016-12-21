311th Signal gives premier signal support in the Pacific

1st Lt. Emily Klinkenborg

311th Signal Command (Theater) Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — As the year 2016 comes to a close, the 311th Signal Command (Theater) takes time to reflect on the many successes from its active component Soldiers, Army Reservists and civilians in the Pacific region.

Dynamic teams of a multi-component command continued to achieve milestones for the Army signal community through a wide range of support exercises and discussion forums. Here is a look at some key events within this past year.

Best Warrior

Sgts. Stephen Laboe and Travis Wilt represented the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in the 311th SC(T) 2016 Best Warrior Competition. Laboe won as Soldier of the Year and Wilt continued on to win the 2016 U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command BWC as NCO of the Year, in June, and represented NETCOM in the Department of the Army-level competition.

Change of Responsibility

A change of responsibility ceremony at Palm Circle, June 24, heralded Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Barlogio as the senior enlisted leader for Signaleers in the Pacific, and a change of command ceremony, July 7, welcomed Brig. Gen. Lawrence Thoms as the new 311th SC(T) commander and U.S. Army-Pacific G6.

Project Synchronization Reviews

Soldiers and civilians of the 311th Signal Command hosted two semiannual Project Synchronization Reviews at Ford Island this year. The two-day events, led by the 311th commanding general and USARPAC G6, began with the first day operating as a forum to create a shared understanding of project statuses and the second day as a G6 and S6 workshop.

“We want to take a deeper look, offer insights and work to provide higher quality services,” said Thoms. “The PSR is not intended to be a one-way discussion. It is a dialogue where if you know a better, faster, smarter way to do business, you bring that to the table.”

The next PSR is scheduled for 2017 and communicators will continue to strengthen their efforts of building a better network for the warfighter.

Pacific Signal Week

Signal civilians and Soldiers made their way to Hawaii in September to help celebrate the Army Signal Corps during Pacific Signal Week. Signaleers participated in outdoor activities throughout the week, including canoeing, bicycling and an island-wide motorcycle ride to experience the culture of Hawaii and build camaraderie.

“We are a network provider. We enable warfighters on the front lines to complete their mission, and to do that, we have to make sure we provide the right services at the right time to the right team,” said Thoms. “But also, more importantly, for the long term growth and success of the theater, we have to train our young leaders.”

Pacific Pathways

The events concluded with the 2016 Pacific Signal Ball at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, Sept. 16.

The 311th supported USARPAC’s Pacific Pathways campaign by providing help desk support and tactical satellite communication platforms for joint and combined military exercises throughout the year.

The command’s core mission is to maintain and defend the Pacific LandWar Net by providing a robust and secure network for our warfighters in the Pacific.

The team accomplished that through exercises, including Cobra Gold in Thailand, Key Resolve and Ulchi Freedom Guardian in South Korea, Balikatan in the Philippines, and Yama Sakura and Keen Edge in Japan.

