8th TSC units improve theater logistics

Maj. Lindsey Elder &

Capt. Adam V. Cartier &

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Theater Sustainment Command

During 2016, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command increased international and civic partnerships, and improved achievement and readiness.

While supporting missions across a region covering more than half the globe and with about 10 percent of its command deployed at any time, the 8th TSC made notable strategic contributions to the region.

Under the command of Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, since July, the 8th TSC has restructured its staff with a “back to basics” approach to improve theater logistics.

It continues to build cohesion as an organization whose Soldiers want to be part of the team, while executing the essential missions of planning and synchronizing theater distribution and sustainment, protecting the force and building partner capacity to secure the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

• Innovative programs and leaders

The 8th TSC’s Young Alaka’i program has become so successful that it will continue to grow under the control of U.S. Army-Pacific next year.

Recognized as one of the most innovative company-grade strategic leadership programs in the Army, Young Alaka’i completed multiple phases, expanded its partnerships with colleges, regional, nonprofit education and research organizations, and now has alumni from across all services, including Department of the Army civilians.

The 2016 U.S. Army Soldier of the Year, Sgt. Robert Miller, is a member of the 303rd Explosive Ordinance Disposal Battalion, while the 728th Military Police Battalion won the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence.

• Support missions

Soldiers from both the 8th Military Police Brigade and the 130th Engineer Bde. supported the Army Total Force Policy by providing the Army National Guard/Army Reserve with essential training. This included law enforcement training with the U.S Army Reserve’s 414th MP Company, headquartered in Joplin, Mo.

Military working dog, bike patrol and other military police elements provided security at Oahu installations, as well as during the Fourth of July Spectacular, the Kellie Pickler concert and other community events, ensuring safety for military personnel and their families.

They also provided necessary security at the Army birthday concerts and the Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary commemorations at Fort DeRussy.

The 130th Eng. Bde. continued its community outreach programs by conducting numerous events at Mililani Uka Elementary School, working with the Mililani Mauka Neighborhood Board and participating in the Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta — where it placed third in all three categories.

• Finding missing Soldiers

Soldiers from all 8th TSC units supported multiple missions across the Pacific for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, providing the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

More than 83,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War.

One notable mission was the deployment of the five-Soldier SCUBA team from the 7th Eng. Dive Detachment of the 84th Eng. Bn. to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, where they verified the location of a seaplane and successfully located fallen Soldiers who had been buried at sea since World War II.

Executing Exercise Angkor Sentinel 2016 in Cambodia provided the command with increased readiness, expanded humanitarian assistance/disaster response capabilities and improved interoperability.

The preparation continued through the 12th iteration of the U.S.-China Disaster Management Exchange and continues through the New Year as the 130th Eng. Bde. and 8th TSC lead planners prepare for AK17 as part of USARPAC’s Pacific Pathways 17-1.

• 8th Military Police Brigade

The 8th MP Bde. continued to strengthen its partner relationships with foreign nations, government agencies and the local community through subject matter expert exchanges, exercises and community outreach.

The brigade’s headquarters held its annual command post exercise to assess the brigade’s ability to conduct detainee operations in preparation for its participation in Warfighter 17 with the Eighth Army in the Republic of Korea.

The brigade’s Special Reaction Team and Military Working Dog Detachment enabled joint interoperability among first responders across the command and the community through active shooter and validation exercises.

Troops from the 728th MP Bn. participated in exercises Keen Sword and Khaan Quest. Members also prepared for upcoming missions in Guam to support Task Force Talon.

“Dragon Fire” troops from the 71st Chemical Co. conducted their first culminating training exercise in which supporting elements from throughout the brigade evaluated the company on its Mission Essential Task Lists. The company also successfully certified four teams on its first Stryker Gunnery.

“Forged in Fire” troops from the 303rd EOD Bn. won USARPAC’s EOD Team of the Year Competition for the third year in a row and engaged in subject matter expert exchanges with other countries’ militaries while continuing to respond to real-world missions throughout Hawaii and the Pacific.

Of critical importance was the start of the four-year Humanitarian Mine Action mission with Vietnam, as well as supporting HMA missions in Sri Lanka.

The 303rd EOD Battalion also hosted its first German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition where over 120 Soldiers from nine subordinate commands under USARPAC earned the coveted badge after competing in the three-day event.

• 130th Engineers

The 130th Engineer Bde. was unrelenting in its commitment to readiness and responsiveness in the Pacific and to taking care of Soldiers, civilians and their families in 2016.

The brigade deployed over 1,500 Soldiers to more than 17 countries, from Afghanistan to Palau and everywhere in between, while enhancing facilities and community relations at home on Oahu.

Members of the 84th Eng. Bn. and 14th Construction Management Team provided troop labor, survey and design support, and construction management for joint force projects on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, at Pearl Harbor, on Schofield Barracks and in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Fiji, Nepal, the Philippines, Palau and Korea.

Additionally, the brigade supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s 412th Theater Engineer Command with planning operations across the Pacific. Finally, the brigade bested its Navy counterparts in the Seabee Olympics at the beginning of the year.

For the first time in Okinawa, Logistic Support Vessel (LSV) – 2 (CW3 Harold C. Clinger), crewed by 30 Army mariners from the 163th Transportation Detachment, supported the 10th Regional Support Group to retrograde ammunition containers to mainland Japan in support of 25th Infantry Division during Pacific Pathways 16-3.

Task Force Ready inactivated in August after nine months of providing engineer capabilities in support of the Eighth Army and 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. The rotation was designed to support the United States’ security commitment to the Republic of Korea as specified by the mutual defense treaty and presidential agreements between the U.S. and the ROK.

Task Force Ready was the first Echelons Above Brigade (EAB) engineer-force structure to serve in the ROK for several years, and the first engineer EAB unit to rotate to Korea since the rotational forces program began in 2014.

The 523rd Eng. Co. also deployed as part of rotational unit support to Korea, in May, with 113 Soldiers, received by 602nd Aviation Support Bn., the the 2nd Combat Aviation Bde. and the 2nd ID, to return in 2017 after the establishment of the 11th Eng. Btn.

Thirteen Soldiers from the 84th Eng. Bn. deployed to Palau as Civil Action Team 84-004 in July for a nine-month rotation to provide construction support to the Republic of Palau as part of an apprentice program to provide training in engineering/medical skills and support to community relations events in Palau.

(Editor’s note: Maj. Elder is the PAO at 8th TSC; Capt. Cartier is the unit public affairs representative for 130th Eng. Bde., and Staff Sgt. Hill is the public affairs specialist with 8th MPs.)

Category: News, Year in Review