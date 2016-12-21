News Briefs: Dec. 23, 2016

23 / Friday

Text Aloha — Are you feeling lonely? Angry? Just need to talk to someone?

Call 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255,or

Text “Aloha” to 741741, or

Visit crisistextline.org, or

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/…. Someone is always available to help you!

24 / Saturday

Post Offices — Eleven post offices in Hawaii will be closing their retail lobbies earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Those facilities, and their Christmas Eve closing times follow:

Ala Moana (closes at 2 p.m.).

Barbers Point, Kaneohe, Kapaa, Kapolei, Kihei, Main Office – HNL airport, Makiki, Mililani, Waialae Kahala and Waipahu all close at noon.

All other Post Offices across the state will maintain their normal Saturday hours of operation. Mail delivery to homes, businesses and PO Boxes will not be affected by these retail operation changes. Revised hours will be posted at each affected post office.

Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Entry Units for specific information regarding their holiday hours of operation.

All Post Offices will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, and will reopen and resume regular operations on Dec. 27.

All Post Offices will maintain their normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Post offices will be closed Jan. 1 and 2, and will reopen and resume regular operations on Jan. 3.

25 / Sunday

USAHC-SB — The Acute Care Clinic at U.S. Army Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017. Also, the entire USAHC-SB will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017. Other news follows:

Construction of the parking lot has been delayed due to rain.

The Army Wellness Center is offering a Retire Strong Class for anyone approaching retirement that wants to maintain an active lifestyle. Call 655-1866 to register.

Did you know that the Army Wellness Center offers free body composition testing with BodPod? Come by Bldg. 647 next to the Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks, or call 655-1866 to schedule your free body composition test.

The Army Wellness Center is open to Soldiers, their families, retirees and Dept. of the Army civilians.

29 / Thursday

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

Ongoing

DPW — The Directorate of Public Works (Wheeler, Bldg. 104) will operate on the following temporary hours until further notice:

Office hours of Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 656-1275.

After Hours of Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., for emergency calls only, including all weekends and holidays.

Call the Installations Operation Center, or IOC, at 656-3272.

Prescriptions — Did you know that the post pharmacy will take back your expired prescriptions free of charge? Pick up an envelope at the pharmacy for disposal. Call 433-8421 or 433-8425 for more details.

Pharmacy Network Changing — Walgreens pharmacy locations have joined the TRICARE beneficiaries network. CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, left the network, Dec. 1. The new network has more than 57,000 locations nationwide and ensures TRICARE beneficiaries have timely access to retail pharmacies in their community. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyNetworkChange.

Text 911 — New technology has really improved our emergency response capability. If you cannot provide a voice (or telephone) call to 911 during an emergency, now you can use your cell phone! Visit www.hawaiitextto911.com.

SB HSO — Changes were made to the Schofield Barracks Housing Services Office procedures and operations regarding Temporary Lodging Allowance, or TLA certificates. Group briefings are held daily, and personnel must arrive on time. Call 655-3076 for more details.

Fingerprinting — Digital fingerprinting services are available, weekdays, at the locations and times following.

Schofield Barracks: Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438.

Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438. Fort Shafter: Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092.

Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092. Wheeler Army Airfield: Child-Related Services, Bldg. 682, Rm. 104, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for child-related actions, volunteers and NAF actions. Call 656-1335/1320/1332.

“A Soldier’s Gift” — As a small way to thank all military who serve, Tim Rushlow, former lead vocalist for country music super group “Little Texas,” has written and recorded a very special Christmas song with Branford Marsalis and members of the Nashville Symphony, called “A Soldier’s Gift.” See and listen to the video at https://youtu.be/8WOL1iL_N1E.

