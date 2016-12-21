Traffic Report: Dec. 23, 2016

23 / Friday

Macomb Gate Closure — Per the Directorate of Emergency Services, gate hours at Macomb Gate, Schofield Barracks, will be adjusted during the upcoming holidays. Macomb Gate will be closed through Jan. 2, 2017.

Please use McNair Gate or Lyman Gate for 24/7 access to the installation, or use Foote Gate for access between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

Call the Schofield Barracks Police Station, 655-5555, if you have questions or concerns.

24 / Saturday

Lanikai — The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai for the Dec. 24 Christmas holiday weekend in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community. Motorists are cautioned in advance that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over a three-day period.

Special enforcement district restrictions are in effect for Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26. No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail over the three-day Christmas holiday weekend may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70 Lanikai Shuttle, or get dropped off in Lanikai. For more information, visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.

Ongoing

Lyman & Flagler — There will be traffic modifications at this intersection in order to widen Lyman Road, add a dedicated left turn lane, and add traffic and pedestrian signals to the intersection. There will be alternating lane closures on Lyman/Flagler through Dec. 28.

Striping and sensor loops will be installed, and flagmen will be used, as necessary, to direct traffic. Turns will be limited at the intersection to provide two lanes of traffic. Work will be performed from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Likelike — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists of nighttime closures on the Likelike Highway during the months of December through March 2017 for replacement of Wilson Tunnel lighting.

Lane closures are as follows:

Kaneohe-bound. Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

– Through Thursday morning, Dec. 22.

– Monday night, Jan. 2, 2017, through Friday morning, Jan. 27.

(Sunday through Thursday nights, excluding Monday night, Jan. 16.)

Honolulu-bound. Closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

– Sunday night, Jan. 29 through Friday morning, March 10.

(Sunday through Thursday nights, excluding Monday night, Feb. 20, 2017)

Roadwork updates are posted on the HDOT at http://hidot.hawaii.gov.

Parking Stalls — There will be parking closures at Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, in order to add parking stalls and repair existing stalls, through Jan. 17. Closures will be 24/7, in different phases. The project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed from December through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

Krukowski Road — Contraflow traffic will be in effect for Tripler’s Krukowski Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily, for electrical work through Dec. 31.

Wisser 1 — Road closures, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Fort Shafter’s Wisser Road between 7th Street and Arsenal Road for installation of a new water main line, through Dec. 31. The adjacent parking lot will be accessible by means of the driveway entrance next to Bldg. 525.

Westbound traffic from Simpson Street and Patch Gate headed toward Funston Road will be detoured through Arsenal Road. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road and 7th Street headed toward the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Pierce Street and Arsenal Road.

Wisser 2 — Intermittent closures on Fort Shafter’s Wisser Road between Bonney Loop and 7th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Dec. 31.

Also, closure between Pierce and 7th streets for the connection of a new water main line along the northern entrance of Bonney Loop.

The parallel parking stalls along the southern perimeter of the parking lot will be restricted to allow for two-way traffic movement.

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms continue one-lane road closures along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator for the installation of a new sanitary sewer lines, until Dec. 31, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., weekdays.

Category: Calendar, News, Safety, Traffic Report