USACE-Honolulu District responsible for design, construction, much more

FORT SHAFTER — During 2016, highly motivated U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu District staff supported military construction at Hawaii Army posts and throughout the Pacific region, awarding more than 520 contract actions totaling $220,443,332, including $127.2 million for small businesses.

The District continued to work on several key Army projects, including the U.S. Army-Pacific Mission Command Facility and the renovation of historic Bldg. 112 on Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, as well as the Combat Aviation Brigade’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects at Wheeler Army Airfield and the Quad B renovations at Schofield Barracks.

Significant contract awards in fiscal year 2016 included the following:

•$54.8 million for the Echo Pier Restoration at U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll;

•$26 million for a Schofield Barracks Health Clinic parking structure;

•$24.1 million to repair Bldg. 155 in Quad B, Schofield Barracks;

•$22.4 million to repair Bldg. 449, Quad D, Schofield Barracks;

•$16 million for the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, sewer repair;

•$6 million for the repair of Bldg. 556 at Schofield Barracks; and

•$3.99 million for the American Battle Monuments Commission Courts of the Missing Stone Replacement (Phase 1) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Honolulu District’s Real Estate branch generated the land lease documentation for Hawaiian Electric’s new 50-megawatt bio-fuel power plant that will be constructed on approximately 8 acres of land at Schofield Barracks. The energy generated by the plant will feed into the island’s electric grid and serve all customers on Oahu.

In the event of an emergency, the plant will be able to isolate itself to Army bases, if necessary, to provide reliable power to the Army’s facilities in Central Oahu, including Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield and Field Station Kunia.

The Schofield plant will strengthen the Oahu grid and make it better prepared for emergencies. It will be the only power plant on the island located inland, away from the coastal impacts of storms or tsunami, and will be well protected on a secure Army base.

The District also completed more than 20 outreach events for formerly used defense sites (FUDS) and regulatory programs to inform over 4,500 stakeholders and/ or members of our communities on the programs, processes and safety considerations. It also sponsored two Wounded Warrior interns, enabling them to build job skills while they transitioned from the military to civilian workforce.

Honolulu District Emergency Management teams were prepositioned several times during the 2016 hurricane season as five tropical storms/hurricanes passed Hawaii while transiting onward into the western Pacific region. The District’s emergency response teams mobilized in preparation of the arrival for the storms. The District’s Civil Works branch coordinated the maintenance dredging of five Hawaii boat harbors in April by USACE’s hopper dredge.

Throughout the year Honolulu District hosted numerous senior leader visits to District project sites, including the following:

•All of Hawaii’s congressional delegation;

•U.S. Representative for American Samoa Amua Amata Coleman Radewagen;

•Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite;

•Maj. Gen. Richard L. Stevens;

•USACE Deputy Chief of Engineers/Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mark W. Yenter;

•USACE Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, former USARPAC Commanding Gen. Vincent Brooks;

•The Honorable Katherine Hammack, assistant secretary of the Army for Installations and Environment;

•The Honorable Jo-Ellen Darcy, assistant secretary of the Army (Civil Works);

•Senior Executive Karen Baker, chief of the Environmental Division at USACE Headquarters;

•U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division Commander Col. Peter Andrysiak;

•U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen Dawson;

•USACE-Alaska District Commander Col. Michael Brooks;

•USACE-Far East District Commander Col. Stephen Bales;

•Numerous congressional staff members; and

•Other local government officials.

The District’s Regulatory Office continued to make significant efforts in improving coordination and collaboration with interagency and interservice partners throughout the Pacific by creating and completing 32 jurisdictional determinations and issuing eight public notices.

Honolulu District is responsible for major military design and construction, civil works, international and interagency support, real estate services to the Army and Air Force, regulatory work, environmental services and emergency management.

District contract actions signify the Corps’ commitment to provide high-quality facilities to the armed forces and to protect and improve the lives of the people of Hawaii and the region.

