Traffic Report: Jan. 13, 2017

16 / Monday

Wahiawā — The Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall at 330 N. Cane St. in Wahiawā will be closed from Jan. 16-27 for a driveway repaving project. The Wahiawā Police Substation will remain open during the construction.

The public entrance off North Cane Street will be blocked, and there will be no access into the public parking lot that services the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center, Satellite City Hall and Police Station.

During the construction closure, the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center staff will be assigned to the Kapolei office, and the Satellite City Hall staff will be sent to other locations. Residents are encouraged to use other Satellite City hall offices and take advantage of convenient online services for vehicle registration renewals, voter registration and payments of water bills and real property taxes.

City and County of Honolulu offices, including the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal and state holiday.

Go to www.honolulu.gov/csd/csd-contact-us-home for location, hours of operation, and service information for all City and County of Honolulu Driver Licensing Centers and Satellite City Halls.

21 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Power Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Bldgs. 334, 336, 339, 340, 341, 441 and 405 on Fort Shafter, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The listing of buildings may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a Medical Command project.

TAMC Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Bldgs. 143, 147 and 148 at Tripler Army Medical Center, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 11 a.m. Again, the listing of buildings may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a Medical Command project.

February

2 / Thursday

Wheeler Army Airfield Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Wiliwili Housing Area and the Flight Simulator, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. This listing of areas may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required for a 25th Combat Aviation Brigade project.

Ongoing

Parking Stalls — There will be parking closures at Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, in order to add parking stalls and repair existing stalls, through Jan. 17. Closures will be 24/7, in different phases. The project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

Likelike — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists of nighttime closures on the Likelike Highway through March 2017 for replacement of Wilson Tunnel lighting.

Lane closures are as follows:

Kaneohe-bound. Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Honolulu-bound. Closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Roadwork updates are posted on the HDOT at http://hidot.hawaii.gov.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

