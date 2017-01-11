7th Dive Detachment, 84th Eng. Bn. featured in Photos of Year

Share





Army News Service

News Release

FORT SHAFTER — Army Divers are in the unique military occupational specialty of 12D.

Their duties include inspecting and cleaning watercraft propellers and hulls, patching damaged watercraft hulls, salvaging equipment, patrolling the water, helping with underwater construction of piers and harbor facilities, and surveying rivers, beaches and harbors for underwater obstacles.

The 7th Dive Team is a part of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command

In addition to the support of 7th Dive Detachment, approximately 32 U.S. Army mariners supported the U.S Navy during a cargo transport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of Rim of the Pacific in July 2016.

The mariners, attached to the 545th Transportation Company, 8th Special Troops Bn., 8th TSC, were on board the Logistic Support Vessel-4, the Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker. Along with Navy Reservists from the Navy Cargo Handling Bn. (NCHB-10), Columbus, Ohio, they transported essential supplies from Waipio Point to Ford Island for a simulated Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief training scenario.

Twenty-six nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC from June 30 to Aug. 4, 2016, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provided them a unique training opportunity that helped the participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans.

RIMPAC 2016 is the 25th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

