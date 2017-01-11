8th TSC’s Johnson receives USARPAC Logistics Hero Award

Spc. Brandon Johnson, the ammunition stock control and accounting specialist with Support Operations, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is awarded the Logistics Hero Award Army Commendation Medal by Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, 8th TSC commander, Jan. 5 at U.S. Army-Pacific Headquarters on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
(Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

Story and photos by
Sgt. Jon Heinrich
8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — Spc. Brandon Johnson, an ammunition stock control and accounting specialist with support operations, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, was awarded the Logistics Hero Award by Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, 8th TSC commander, at U.S. Army-Pacific Headquarters, here, Jan. 5.

Johnson was recognized for his outstanding performance in managing the Standard Army Ammunition System-Modernization for the entire Pacific area of responsibility on a daily basis, backing up the servers.

For his recognition, Johnson also received the Army Commendation Medal.

Spc. Brandon Johnson (center), the ammunition stock control and accounting specialist with Support Operations, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, 8th TSC commander, with his Logistics Hero Award Army Commendation Medal Jan. 5 at U.S. Army-Pacific Headquarters on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
(Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

Johnson’s efforts were a vital task – ensuring accurate, up-to-date accounting of the $4.6 billion worth of Army munitions in the Pacific.

“It was definitely above the pay grade, but it was a lot of a learning experience for me,” Johnson said. “Even without the award, the learning experience that I got would have been more than enough.”

