IRS offers free tax help

Share





Internal Revenue Service

News Release

As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers free tax help is available online, by phone and in-person.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the online tools and resources at IRS.gov. Many taxpayers, who don’t want to wait, can get answers to tax questions right away there.

IRS.gov has services that include the following:

Where’s My Refund? Check on a refund and the estimated delivery date.

Free File or free tax software, including preparation and e-file.

Get Transcript where you can get various transcript types online or by mail.

Direct Pay to make tax payments directly from a checking or savings account.

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System for various types of federal tax payments.

Online Payment Agreement for eligible taxpayers to set up installment payments.

Answers to tax law questions. An interactive tax assistant takes you through a series of questions and provides you with responses.

All IRS Forms and Publications. Taxpayers can download and view popular tax publications and 1040 Instructions on mobile devices such as an eBook at no charge. PDF and HTML versions are also available. Tax products are usually available on IRS.gov six to eight weeks before the paper versions.

Where’s My Amended Return lets taxpayers track the status of an amended return

Taxpayers who can’t find an answer on IRS.gov can call the IRS at (800) 829-1040, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Telephone assistance is also available for individuals with TTY equipment at (800) 829-4059.

Nearly every tax issue can now be resolved online or by phone from the convenience of your home or office. Those taxpayers who can’t resolve their issue online or by phone can schedule an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC). All IRS TACs now provide face-to-face service by-appointment. To schedule an appointment, call (844) 545-5640. A trained IRS representative will either help resolve the issue or schedule an appointment for the taxpayer to get the help they need.

• YouTube

To watch IRS videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/irsvideos.

Category: Education, News, Safety