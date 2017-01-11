News Briefs: Jan. 13, 2017

| January 11, 2017 | 0 Comments

Share

Courtesy of Thrift Savings Plan

Courtesy of Thrift Savings Plan

13 / Friday

TSP — Federal employees who participate in the Thrift Savings Plan and who will turn age 50 during the year are eligible to make TSP catch-up contributions, i.e., supplemental tax-deferred contributions, to the TSP beyond the maximum amount they can contribute through regular contributions. Visit www.tsp.gov/ for more details.

17 / Tuesday

MLK Observance — You’re invited to attend the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at the bistro for 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, on Menoher Street, Schofield Barracks, Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The bistro was formerly known as K Quad Dining Facility.)

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with supporters during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives.)

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with supporters during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives.)

18 / Wednesday

Facebook Town Hall — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will hold its next Facebook Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. Log onto “Events” at https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii/. Comments and questions may be posted prior to Jan. 18th, but they will not receive answers until the town hall.

19 / Thursday

8th TSC All Hands Brief — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command​ encourages all its Soldiers and civilians to attend the All Hands Brief South from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter. The commanding general will discuss accomplishments and hold a Q&A session.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

  • 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.
  • 2nd and 4th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.
  • 1st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.
Every three to five years, military personnel usually have to make a PCS move. Transportation personnel with the Logistics Readiness Center take care of them. (Courtesy photo)

Every three to five years, military personnel usually have to make a PCS move. Transportation personnel with the Logistics Readiness Center take care of them. (Courtesy photo)

February 

1 / Wednesday

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office will be reducing services to Wednesdays only, beginning Feb. 1. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30 to 11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments.

Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon till 3:30 p.m.

Ongoing

DPW — The Directorate of Public Works (Wheeler, Bldg. 104) will operate on the following temporary hours until further notice:

  • Office hours of Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 656-1275.
  • After Hours of Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., for emergency calls only, including all weekends and holidays.

Call the Installations Operation Center, or IOC, at 656-3272.

Text Aloha if you want to talk to someone, are feeling lonely, or suicidal.

Text Aloha if you want to talk to someone, are feeling lonely, or suicidal.

Text Aloha — Are you feeling lonely? Angry? Just need to talk to someone?

Expired prescriptions can be turned in at a local pharmacy. (Courtesy photo)

Expired prescriptions can be turned in at a local pharmacy. (Courtesy photo)

Prescriptions — Did you know that the post pharmacy will take back your expired prescriptions free of charge? Pick up an envelope at the pharmacy for disposal. Call 433-8421 or 433-8425 for more details.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Calendar

Leave a Reply

«

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

ShareThere are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.