News Briefs: Jan. 13, 2017

13 / Friday

TSP — Federal employees who participate in the Thrift Savings Plan and who will turn age 50 during the year are eligible to make TSP catch-up contributions, i.e., supplemental tax-deferred contributions, to the TSP beyond the maximum amount they can contribute through regular contributions. Visit www.tsp.gov/ for more details.

17 / Tuesday

MLK Observance — You’re invited to attend the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at the bistro for 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, on Menoher Street, Schofield Barracks, Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The bistro was formerly known as K Quad Dining Facility.)

18 / Wednesday

Facebook Town Hall — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will hold its next Facebook Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. Log onto “Events” at https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii/. Comments and questions may be posted prior to Jan. 18th, but they will not receive answers until the town hall.

19 / Thursday

8th TSC All Hands Brief — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command​ encourages all its Soldiers and civilians to attend the All Hands Brief South from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter. The commanding general will discuss accomplishments and hold a Q&A session.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

3 rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks. 2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

February

1 / Wednesday

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office will be reducing services to Wednesdays only, beginning Feb. 1. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30 to 11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments.

Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon till 3:30 p.m.

Ongoing

DPW — The Directorate of Public Works (Wheeler, Bldg. 104) will operate on the following temporary hours until further notice:

Office hours of Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 656-1275.

After Hours of Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., for emergency calls only, including all weekends and holidays.

Call the Installations Operation Center, or IOC, at 656-3272.

Text Aloha — Are you feeling lonely? Angry? Just need to talk to someone?

Call 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255,or

Text “Aloha” to 741741, or

Visit crisistextline.org, or

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/…. Someone is always available to help you!

Prescriptions — Did you know that the post pharmacy will take back your expired prescriptions free of charge? Pick up an envelope at the pharmacy for disposal. Call 433-8421 or 433-8425 for more details.

