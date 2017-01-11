Soldier graduates from Marine Corps-based Solar Ready Vets

Share





Megan Szabla

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII — MCBH, Kaneohe Bay, held its first graduation for the Solar Ready Vets program in December.

The first graduating class comprised 10 service members, including Spc. Thayne Szepi, a Soldier with 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Bde. Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Szepi is planning to remain in Hawaii, post-graduation, and hopes to encourage other separating Soldiers to participate in the program.

Solar Ready Vets is a five-week program that partners with the U.S. Department of Energy and the University of Hawaii-Honolulu Community College to prepare skilled active duty Soldiers and veterans for the solar energy industry.

Training includes preparing service members for careers as photovoltaics system installers, sales representatives, system inspectors and other energy-related occupations. Service members who complete this program gain their Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA 30 certification, and connections within the solar industry for employment. Solar Ready Vets is enabled by the U.S. DoD SkillBridge program.

Applications for the next cohort are being accepted now through the Transitions Readiness Office on MCBH. The second cohort is set to begin in February.

(Editor’s note: Szabla works with the Career Skills Program, Installation Administrator Transitions Center at DHR.)

• Point of Contact

For more information, contact Megan Szabla at (808) 655-6569 at the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks.

