Community Calendar

13 / Friday

Hawaii Bridal Expo — Three-day Blaisdell Exhibtion Hall event begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and ends Sunday at 4 p.m. Visit www.bridesclub.com.

14 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Haunted Hawaii — Storyteller Jeff Gere has been sharing stories of the supernatural for 30 years. He performs at 6 p.m. at The Arts at Mark’s Garage, in Chinatown. Tickets are $10. Visit www.oahufringe.com/fringe-2017.

2017 Shanghai Circus — Shows Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The very best of China’s revered circus tradition celebrates thousands of years of acrobatics, juggling and contortion in a presentation that’ll mesmerize the entire family. Tickets are $15-$39.50; $5 military discount for certain tickets. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

15 / Sunday

NMFA Scholarship — Applications for National Military Family Association spouse scholarships, career/training/licensure funding, spouse-owned business funding, and more, are now available. Awards range from $500 to $2,500. Apply now through Jan.15, 2017, at www.militaryfamily.org or http://www.militaryfamily.org/spouses-scholarships/scholarships.html.

16 / Monday

Ward Village Ice Rink — Daily skating ends Jan. 16, 2017. Visit wardvillage.com/icerink.com.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade — Waikiki parade organized by the MLK Coalition begins at Ala Moana Park at 9 a.m. and ends at Kapiolani Park. Scheduled to feature 100 vehicles, 20 floats and six bands.

18 / Wednesday

Facebook Town Hall — Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Dawson hosts the quarterly online garrison town hall, 6-7:30 p.m., at USAG-HI’s Facebook “Events” page – https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii. Soldiers, family members and civilians are invited to ask questions or provide comments about services and programs.

20 / Friday

Chinese New Year Celebration — Chinatown celebration features parade, lion dance groups and an expected 5,000 participants, beginning at 6 p.m. Visit www.chinatownhi.com/?q=node/224

21 / Saturday

UB40 in Concert — Iconic UK reggae/pop ensemble UB40, reuniting Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, returns to Honolulu for one night only, 8 p.m., at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets online at www.tmrevents.net.

27 / Friday

Hawaii Opera Theatre — HOT’s season continues with the Andre Previn opera adaptation of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” 8 p.m., Friday, as well as 4 p.m., Sunday (29th), and 7 p.m., Tuesday (31st), at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Tickets available at the box office as well as ticketmaster.com.

28 / Saturday

X-1 #45 Live — A night of Mixed Martial Arts competition at the Blaisdell Arena, 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$100. Tickets sold at the Blaisdell Box office and ticketmaster.com.

February

10 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine — The 2016-2017 Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club scholarship application is now active. Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofield spousesclub.com.

The deadline for application and reference letters is Feb. 10, 2017. For questions, email huischolarshipchair@gmail.com.

24 / Friday

Journey in Concert — Tickets are still available for the Friday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. shows, at the Blaisdell Arena with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. Tickets range from $65-$155.

Tickets available at Bampproject.com, as well as Ticketmaster outlets.

