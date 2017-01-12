Dental health the designed outcome of MRC4

Share







Reset created to maximize a medically prepared force

Capt. Emily Bragg and Capt. Patrick Ferguson

Na Koa Dental Clinic

Dental Health Activity-Hawaii

HONOLULU — Since taking over as Chief of Staff for U.S. Army, Gen. Mark Milley has determined that there are too many Army service members who are non-deployable for medical or dental reasons.

Many are non-deployable because they are due for their annual Periodic Health Assessment, or MRC4, or their dental exam, DRC4.

Dental Health Activity-Hawaii has been tasked with the mission to reduce these numbers and implement an MRC4 Reset to create a medically ready force.

As Milley stated, “Readiness is our No. 1 priority; there is no other No. 1.”

Numbers too high

In the past, our dental non-deployable numbers have consistently been around 4 percent of all empaneled service members in Hawaii – levels that are deemed unacceptable.

We are changing our operations to improve availability of care and echoing our medical counterparts with the attitude that “Readiness is No. 1!”

It is our mission to reduce our dental non-deployable numbers to 0.9 percent, or less, and sustain these values over time. Although it will be challenging, this is a wildly important goal that Dental Health Activity-Hawaii is working hard to achieve.

In order to reach our readiness goals, more exam appointments are opening in an effort to focus on timely DRC4 treatment. The pledge is to be flexible and persistent, to achieve goals, but a cooperative effort is essential.

Next steps

Service members are urged to monitor their Medical Protection System, or MEDPROS, and call to make their annual exam appointments prior to being delinquent.

Remember that service members are due for a dental exam every 12 months.

Additionally, every unit is responsible for appointing a unit dental liaison, or UDL, who may coordinate with clinic dental readiness officers.

We look forward to serving you.

“Spirit and Concern”

Contact Numbers

To schedule an appointment, call the dental appointment line at 4-DENTAL (433-6825).

You can also make an appointment by speaking to a receptionist at the following clinic numbers:

•Schofield Barracks Dental Clinic, 433-8908/8363/8375.

•Na Koa Dental Clinic, 433-9812/9813.

•Tripler Army Medical Center Dental Clinic, 433-9578/9579.

