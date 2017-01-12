MWR Briefs

Share





13 / Friday

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei every Friday for $15 at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame your artwork and mementos at SB Arts & Crafts from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes are limited; $75 per person. Call 655-6330.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from noon-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

14 / Saturday

Fitness Resolution Expo — Start the New Year off right, 9-11 a.m. with free admission. Learn how to stay on track all year long with your health and fitness goals. Visit with different fitness vendors, personal trainers and group instructors. Join us for eight free group aerobics classes as well as random prize giveaways. Contact Health and Fitness at 655-8007.

Reball — Experience reball at the special price of $12 per person from 12-3 p.m. Players must be 10 years old and above. All equipment provided; call 655-0143.

BOSS Trip — Koko Head Hike scheduled from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Call 655-1130.

15 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket Cornhole — Every Sunday at SB Tropics Recreation Center at 11 a.m. Bring your cornhole board and bags and join the team. Call 655-5698.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., attend quilting and sewing for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

16 / Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Federal holiday; public schools closed.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Ice Cream Sundae — Build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95 every Monday at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

17 / Tuesday

Army Family Team Building — “Level K: Military Knowledge” is a two-day class held at SB NCO Academy, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Training focuses on knowledge of military and Army programs, Army acronyms, community resources, and personal & family preparedness. Call 655-4227.

FRG Funds Custodian Training — Nehelani Conference & Banquet Center hosts from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for FRG leaders, funds custodians and command representatives to gain a clear understanding of the various funds available and the types of purchases that can be made with each fund. Class also clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the funds custodian and alternate. Call 655-4227 for more information.

Toon Time Matinee “Brave” — For caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings welcome), from 10 a.m.-noon. Free movie, fun and social interaction at SB ACS. Call 655-4227.

18 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Sgt. Yano Library hosts at 10 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, dancing and a craft.

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame your art work and mementos at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes are limited; costs $75 per person. Call 655-6330.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

19 / Thursday

Credit Report and Score — Know where you stand before making a big purchase at this course held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Bring one copy of your credit report from annualcreditreport.com. Call 655-4227 for more information.

20 / Friday

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice with a mock interview at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

EFMP Sensory Movie Day — Event held at SB Sgt. Smith Theater from 6-8 p.m. for children with sensory issues. Call 655-4227.

Ongoing

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Tuesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at FS Library. Call 438-9521.

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202 as registration is required.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center Thursday from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — The 10-week class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Costs $100 at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Call 655-4202 for more information.

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session costs $25, including supplies, from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Call 655-4202.

