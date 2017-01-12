New year brings resolutions, reminders

Share





Police Call

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Now that 2016 has come and gone, the New Year brings many things, including new stress as everyone gets settled into their normal routines.

The Directorate of Emergency Services would like to remind you that school resumed on Jan. 9th, so please be aware of speed limits in and around schools.

We’d also like to remind the community that when passing Soldiers who are marching or conducting physical training, or PT, the speed limit is 10 mph and is being enforced across the garrison.

Finally, we’d also like to invite the community to join us for the Facebook Town Hall where Law Enforcement leaders will be taking questions and responding live on Jan. 18th. Please like the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Facebook page or login to participate.

Current crime trends

Crimes against property, in the form of larcenies of both private and government property, and wrongful damage to private property, showed an upwards trend with 19 incidents in December.

Many of the larcenies are due to leaving items unsecure and unattended in yards, vehicles or office areas.

Record serial numbers or other identifying marks in a log and take digital photos of your valuables as this may help in identifying your belongings if the perpetrator is caught.

As a reminder, always secure your vehicles, home and office area when not present.

Safety resolutions

We’d like to share these New Year’s safety resolutions that you can implement at home or work:

Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Wear a helmet and make sure your children wear helmets when doing the following:

-Riding a bicycle, scooter or moped.

-Using in line skates, skateboards.

-Playing sports that require the use of a helmet.

Create and update your home emergency preparedness/disaster kit.

Blow out candles and put out fires before going to bed.

Check your credit. Review your credit report.

Review security setting on your social media accounts, and those of your immediate family.

Properly shred items that contain personally identifiable information, or PII.

Parking garage

The scheduled construction for the new parking garage at the U.S. Army Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, west parking lot, along McCornack Road, has been postponed. Once the date has been finalized, a message will be sent via social media outlets to get the message out.

We’d like to remind the community that illegally parked vehicles will be cited and/or removed at the owner’s expense, so please allow for an extra 10-15 minutes to find adequate parking if you have an appointment in the area.

(Editor’s note: Espinoza is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Law Enforcement Division of DES.)

