Teen job, information fair coming, Jan. 18

Employment Readiness Program

Army Community Service

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Army Community Service’s (ACS) Employment Readiness Program, in partnership with the Child and Youth Services (CYS) HIRED Apprenticeship Program, and Island Palm Communities, is hosting an information fair at the Kalakaua Community Center, here, from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Teens and their parents will be able to talk to Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Human Resource staff about part-time and summer jobs available on post.

CYS SKIES will provide information on babysitting classes and how to be added to the super-sitter referral list.

In addition, college representatives will be available to discuss educational programs and answer questions about how to submit applications for college admission.

In the theater, short information sessions will be presented by subject matter experts on topics related to obtaining employment and paying for college. Topics include “guidance and tips from employers on how to apply and interview for a job,” “how family members can utilize the transferred Post 9-11 GI Bill to pay for college,” “budgeting for college and your first job,” and “choosing and paying for college with FAFSA and scholarships.”

Community service providers will be on hand to provide information on topics including resume writing, volunteering to build work experience, Hawaii State work permits for teens, scholarships and choosing a college.

This event is a great opportunity for teens to have some of their questions answered about available employment opportunities and planning for college.

Category: Community