New year, new you — Expo to help community meet fitness goals

Karen A. Iwamoto

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or seeking additional resources to take your exercise routine to the next level, the Family Health and Fitness Center’s annual Fitness Resolution Expo will have you covered.

The fair, which is free to Department of Defense cardholders and their guests (13 years old and up), runs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the center. It will feature condensed versions of the group classes offered at the center.

Participants will get to run through 15-minute segments of Zumba,

yoga, kickboxing, R.I.P.P.E.D. and cycling. Each segment will be taught by a different fitness center instructor to ensure attendees get a quick, well-rounded sampling of what the center has to offer.

“The fitness expo is the perfect way to ‘test’ all of our group aerobics classes and meet our personal trainers,” said Kristen Osborn, the center’s sports specialist and fitness coordinator. “The floor will be full of patrons also trying out these classes for the first time.”

Fitness partners

Also on hand will be vendors from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; the Outdoor Recreation Center; the Army Wellness Center; the Sgt. Yano Library, the Schofield Barracks Main Exchange’s “Be Fit” program; and Tripler Army Medical Center’s Nutrition Outreach Clinic.

“Nutrition is the cornerstone to any health and fitness goal, whether one is trying to lose weight, gain muscle mass, or is fueling for a training session or sporting event,” said Capt. William Conkright, chief of TAMC’s Nutrition Outreach Clinic. “The bottom line is, if you think about your body like a car, food is the parts and fuel that make your car perform optimally. If you don’t have the right parts or you use low quality gasoline, your car is not going to perform optimally.”

Staff from the nutrition clinic will be on hand to answer questions about how much and when to eat to optimize workout quality.

If you’re intimidated or overwhelmed by the thought of joining a gym, Osborn offered these words of encouragement: “The Health and Fitness Center is not your normal gym. The staff, patrons and environment are very friendly and welcoming. (The) group aerobics classes, as well as personal training sessions…can help new patrons find their footing in the gym, become more comfortable in the environment or boost their fitness to the next level.

“The classes and personal training will help to ensure that your form is correct and you are maximizing your time at the gym,” she continued. “Spending four hours at the gym doesn’t mean much if you’re not getting an effective workout.”

She added that the classes are a great way to meet others and form new friendships, including relationships that have lasted beyond a permanent change of station.

More options

For those seeking one-on-one attention, the center also offers personal training services. FMWR offers aquatic and intramural sports programs, as well as Outdoor Recreation programs, such as hiking, kayaking and surfing. The Sgt. Yano Library has books and DVDs on nutrition and fitness, and the Exchange’s “Be Fit” program sells an array of active wear gear. Expo attendees who visit all of the vendors will be eligible to win a variety of prizes.

The aim of the expo is to bring together the diverse cross section of services and programs offered by the Army community in Hawaii to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

Family Health and Fitness Center

Located at 1554 Trimble Road, Schofield Barracks.

Call 655-8007.

Open 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Saturday

Closed on Sundays

2017 Group Classes Schedule

Cost is $4 for single passes; $35 for a 10-pack book of passes; $45 for an unlimited monthly pass.

Call to inquire about the center’s personal training program.

The center also offers a Bring Your Offspring to Boot Camp program (strollers are encouraged), 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Ralston Field. The cost for this boot camp is $7 for drop-ins and $60 for a 6-week pass.

Cycling

This is a cardiovascular interval class that simulates hills, sprints and downhill racing.

5:30-6:20 p.m., Monday

8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesday

8:30-9:30 a.m., Thursday

5:30-6:20 p.m., Thursday

Cycling & Abs

This is a cardiovascular interval class that simulates hills, sprints and downhill racing at 9:15 a.m., Saturday.

Gentle Yoga

This class is focused on postures and movements designed to increase strength, flexibility, balance and relaxation.

4:15-5:15 p.m., Tuesday

4:15-5:15 p.m., Thursday

Yoga

This class is intended for beginners or those looking for a more relaxed yoga practice.

8 a.m., Saturday

5:30-6:20 p.m., Tuesday

Kickboxing

This is a high-energy class featuring contact-free kicking, punching and combination moves offered 8:30-9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

R.I.P.P.E.D.

This class is based around having muscles exert maximum force in as short a time frame as possible with the goal of increasing speed and power.

8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday

8:30-9:30 a.m., Friday

Zumba Fitness

This is a low-impact, high-energy cardiovascular workout with Latin and hip-hop dance choreography.

6:30-7:20 p.m., Monday

6:30-7:20 p.m., Thursday

10:30 a.m., Saturday

