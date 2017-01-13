Pro surfers ‘hang 10’ with 25th ID

| January 13, 2017 | 0 Comments

Surfers and soldiers from 3rd BCT, 25th ID pose for a group photo before spending the day surfing together on Dec. 15 at Pipeline beach. The surfers had spent the day training with the soldiers earlier in the week and then switched roles and soldiers spent the day training with the surfers.


Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon
3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
25th Infantry Division
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Professional surfers competing on Oahu took a pause from an international surfing competition to spend time with Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division at various training areas on Oahu, recently.

Maj. David Webb, brigade operations officer assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID, helped organize the event for the division.

“I called a family friend and surf industry icon, Peter King, and asked him if he could help me connect Soldiers and surfers, and Peter and I developed a plan to bring Soldiers to observe Army training, and then to bring Soldiers to the beach to surf with the pros,” Webb said. “We set up similar engagements last year, and we were eager to try it again this year.”

Spc. Kayla Ferrell (standing), a CH-47 flight engineer assigned to 3-25th Aviation Regt, 25th CAB, 25th ID, shows the open hatch below for a CH-47 to several pro surfers at Wheeler Army Air Field. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd BCT, 25th ID)

John “John” Florence, Koa Rothman, Ross Williams, Nat Young and Nathan Florence met with the Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Bde., 25th ID, to familiarize them with a UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Wheeler Army Airfield.

 

Who’s more impressed?
“It’s a pretty insane experience, because I live up on North Shore, and I see these guys flying all the time,” said John “John” Florence, “so I’ll be able to go up in one and check out the North Shore from up above. It’ll be really cool.”

Pro surfer John "John" Florence signs his autograph for a young fan at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Florence is the 2016 World Surf League MenÕs Champion and participating in the 2016 Billabong Pipe Masters at Banzai Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu. He used a pause during the competition to meet and greet with Soldiers at several training sites on the island. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Pro surfer John “John” Florence signs his autograph for a young fan at Schofield Barracks.

John John is a Haleiwa native on the North Shore, and the 2016 World Surf League Men’s Champion. He was excited to see the Soldiers training at the Kahuku Training Area (KTA), near the North Shore, where he frequently surfs, and Schofield Barrack’s Area X-ray.

“Thanks to everyone having us out here,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to come out and meet everyone, and check all the stuff out we don’t get to see every day.”

Nathan Florence, brother to John John, said he was “psyched” to see the Soldiers train and to sign autographs for them.

Koa Rothman places a lei over a statue at the 25th Infantry Division Memorial at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Rothman was one of several professional surfers meeting with 25th ID Soldiers throughout Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Koa Rothman places a lei over a statue at the 25th Infantry Division Memorial at Schofield Barracks.

“It’s super cool today being with the troops,” he said. “We’re stoked to see you guys and have a good time. We’re always curious what you guys are doing out here.”

Spc. Vance Parker, a native of Mooresville, N.C., and an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Calvary Regt., 3rd BCT, 25th ID, joined the pros on their flight.

“I’ve been surfing since I’ve been on the island, for almost three years now,” Parker said. “I’ve done my research on the surfers beforehand. I’ve actually seen them perform before at Banzai Pipeline. It feels pretty cool going out with the surfers.”

A UH-60 took the surfers for an aerial reconnaissance flight to KTA and North Shore to get a better understanding of the area. On the return flight, the surfers landed at Weyand Field on Schofield Barracks to see the 25th ID memorial. The surfers looked in awe of the statues representing Soldiers who fought from World II to present day. They gently placed lei on the statues to honor the Soldiers who sacrificed all for the service of their country.

Maj. David Webb, Headquarters and Headquarters Company 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shows Nat Young, Professional Surfer safety tips for the M4 on Dec. 13, 2016 at Schofield Barracks. The surfers spent the day training with the soldiers, getting an aerial reconnaissance of the island and learning close quarter marksmanship skills. (Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Maj. David Webb, HHC, 3rd BCT, 25th ID shows Nat Young, Professional Surfer safety tips for the M4.

The last part of their tour took them to Area X-ray to see Soldiers assigned to 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 25th ID. The Soldiers were performing close quarter marksmanship training.

“It’s always a good experience when you get to see people who are in the public eyes, especially in Hawaii, to have someone come out and learn from us on our weapons,” said Staff Sgt. Broc Garner, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. “It’s motivating. All the guys out here were super excited to see everyone and train for a bit.”

The surfers and Soldiers bid not a goodbye, but a hui hou, until they meet each other again. Both have a strong bond and fond memories of the visit.

 

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

