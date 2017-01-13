Training leaves lasting impression on Cub Scouts

Share





Story and photos by

Spc. Patrick Kirby

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Cub Scouts, ages 7-11, from across Oahu, came out to East Range, here, for the annual Schofield Day, held Dec. 28-29.

For more than 30 years, the Scouts have been coming out to train with Soldiers, here.

This year, the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was in charge of putting everything together for the Scouts.

New relationships

Five stations were set up for the scouts to learn about a variety of skills and capabilities, including medical skills, individual movement techniques, weapons trucks, snipers and a rope bridge section.

“Schofield Barracks Cub Scouts Day was a great event to build relationships between the Army and the local communities,” said Joshua Clevenger, platoon leader, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Bn., 35th Inf. Regt. “The Cub Scouts were able to have a fun day in the outdoors while the Army was able to help the community.”

“The 25th Infantry Division has been sponsoring this for over 30 years,” said Mike Fifhause, director of field service, Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council. “I just think the partnership is great that we have between the Boy Scouts and the Army. We probably had 500 kids come out between the two days to be a part of this. It’s one of our most attended activities and probably the most fun, too, for the boys.”

It was a chance for the Scouts and their families to spend some time together learning a little about the Army.

“We did this in past years when it was my son’s first year of scouting, and this cemented scouting for him,” said Genevieve Hao, a mother from Pack 117. “He wasn’t sure of it, previous to this. Afterword, he was like, ‘Okay. I’m in.’ This is what he looks forward to every year.”

“It’s amazing,” said Fifhause “I think it’s one of the most exciting events of the year, especially during this holiday season when the kids are off. They get a chance to come out and do this. They love getting wet and muddy, and being with the guys learning about the military stuff. It’s really fun to watch them do that.”

The Scouts were thankful for being able to come out and take part in such a unique event.

Category: Community