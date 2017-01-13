Wahiawa youth a Military Child of the Year semifinalist

Share





Operation Homefront

News Release

SAN ANTONIO — Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, has narrowed nearly 400 nominees for the 2017 Military Child of the Year Awards to 90 semifinalists nationwide.

Additionally, 20 semifinalists have been chosen out of 40 nominees for the 2017 Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.

Service branch award semi finalists include Madeline Turpin, 17 of Mililani High School who is the daughter of Chaplain (Maj.) Michael D. Turpin Jr., 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and mother Tina. Also selected from Hawaii is Kindrah Carney, 16, of Pearl City, a Marine Corps dependent.

Six Military Child of the Year Award winners, in the ages 8 to 18, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, will receive $10,000 each. They will be selected based on their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement.

The seventh award, which is open to young people ages 13 to 18, is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. The winner of this award shows the power of innovative thinking. Examples include a new invention, improvement to existing technology or creation of a new nonprofit.

Each Military Child of the Year Award semifinalist will be interviewed by a panel selected by Operation Homefront staff. Award recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges, to include senior retired service members, senior spouses, members of Operation Homefront’s board of directors and other leaders in the military support community.

Every winner will be flown to Washington along with a parent or guardian to receive the award from high-ranking military leaders.

More Online

More information about the Military Child of the Year Awards is available at www.militarychildoftheyear.org.

Category: Education